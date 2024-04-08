Purdue Falls to UConn 75-60 in National Championship Game - Ever Grateful, Ever True

We always knew Zach Edey was going to show up today. He is the back-to-back consensus National Player of the Year. We knew he was going to get his. I don’t care who was guarding him. I don’t care that Donovan Clingan has been hailed as a star this year. I have seen for the past two seasons what Zach Edey can do and I knew he would get his. In the first half he certainly did. Edey played all by 27 seconds of the first half and went 7-12 for 16 total points and five rebounds. The question going into this game was always who of Purdue’s other stars would step up? The knock on this team has always been that they didn’t have a pro guard so they couldn’t win it all. Braden Smith and Fletcher Loyer responded so far this year by improving leads and bounds from their freshman campaigns. The addition of Lance Jones gave Purdue that second ball handler that they desperately needed.

In the first half Lance Jones took just one shot, making it, and added the and-one free throw. Fletcher Loyer went 0-3 with a turnover. Braden Smith played a much improved first half compared with the Final Four going 4-7 including 1-1 from three. With Purdue down 32-25 Braden Smith went on his own personal 5-0 run to bring Purdue back within two. After that though, Purdue wouldn’t score the rest of the half and UConn would go on a 4-0 run. Purdue headed into the locker room down 36-30.

There was optimism still in the arena though as Purdue has gone just 1-2 from three. Purdue also committed just five turnovers. Rebounding was in UConn’s favor but just by one. If Purdue could find a way to make the threes in the second half it could be a whole new ballgame. Who would step up for the Boilermakers? Could anyone other than Edey step up? That’s what Purdue fans were hanging their hopes on as the second 20 minutes began.

Unfortunately, despite moments in the second half, the hero never came. There was an amazing highlight reel dunk by Camden Heide which got the Purdue crowd on their feet, but a highlight reel dunk is still only worth two and Purdue simply couldn’t put together a run of offense.

With 11 minutes gone by in the second half, Purdue had managed just 12 points while UConn had put in 20. That ballooned the lead to 14 and things began to feel out of reach. The UConn offense was largely fueled by great rebounding and just excellent execution. Make no mistake, UConn is a great basketball team and it was going to take a near perfect game for Purdue to win this. Unfortunately, they didn’t have that today. Rebounding turned in UConn’s favor in the second half, and with that so did second chance points. In the second half alone UConn had 19 rebounds, including 9 offensive boards, and 9 second chance points. While that wasn’t the deciding factor in the game it certainly weighed heavy on the result.

Zach Edey ultimately just didn’t have enough help from the perimeter. Edey finished with 37 points and 10 rebounds for yet another double-double. It was the last time he would ever put on a Purdue uniform and it was spectacular. He did everything he could. Purdue though, largely due to some incredible defense from UConn running them off the line, finished the game 1-7 from three and did not make a three in the entire second half. They were 0-5. You’re not going to win a lot of basketball games that way.

As I sat in my media seat and watched the Paint Crew members walk by me on their way out of the stadium I couldn’t help but look at their faces. Some were red and puffy. Some were wiping away tears. Some were forcing smiles. A lot of them just looked exhausted. Many more of them stayed in their seats and just sat in it. That’s been a theme for Matt Painter this season. Sitting in it and learning. He’s talked about that a number of times with regard to the FDU loss and sitting in it and learning from it resulted in Purdue making their first Final Four since 1980. Now Purdue has to sit in this and learn from it. It won’t be the last time Purdue is at the Final Four, and I expect them to be back much sooner than 44 years, but for now they’ve gotta sit in this, and it’s hard. It’s an awful feeling, but it’s where Purdue finds itself. The second best team in the country.

We have a tendency as fans to only see the negative and think that our team is playing poorly or having an off night while forgetting that the other team gets scholarships too and there’s a reason that they are out there on the court. Sometimes your opponent just plays better and frankly that’s what today was. There’s absolutely no reason for Purdue fans, Purdue players, or Purdue coaches to hang their heads tonight. This was a hell of a season. This is a hell of a team. They gave us some great entertainment this season and made it further than any Purdue team since 1969.

Hail, hail to old Purdue! All hail to our old gold and black! Hail, hail to old Purdue! Our friendship may she never lack. Ever grateful, ever true, thus we raise our song anew. Of the days we’ve spent with you, all hail our own Purdue!