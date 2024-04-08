1 Purdue vs. #1 UConn in the National Championship Game - Predictions and Open Thread

The final game of the season is upon us. No matter who wins tonight, this will be the last game of the men’s college basketball season. Purdue will be facing defending national championship UConn in the epic battle that everyone wanted to see. Below, is how to watch and the staff predictions for this last game.

Who: #1 Purdue (34-4) vs. #1 UConn (36-3)

When: 9:20 p.m. ET | 6:20 p.m. PT

Where: Glendale, Arizona - State Farm Stadium - Capacity 63,000

TV: TBS, TNT, TruTV (Ian Eagle, Bill Raftery, Grant Hill, Tracy Wolfson)

National Radio: Westwood One (Kevin Kugler, Clark Kellogg, Jim Jackson)

Purdue Radio: Purdue Global Radio Network (Rob Blackman, Bobby Riddell)

Jumbo Heroes:

There’s absolutely no way you’re gonna see me picking against Purdue in a game like this on a day like today. No chance. UConn seems to be the pick of just about every sports writer you see out there. UConn is good, there’s no question about that. This isn’t a situation like we had in the Final Four where it felt like Purdue was gonna roll. UConn is an athletic team with an incredibly roster and a great coach. There aren’t a ton of flaws on this team.

It’s going to be a battle. I’ve seen people compare this to the NBA Finals and say that sure UConn might win a 7 game series, but that’s not what this is. This is one game. This is game 7. Win or go home. Purdue has Zach Edey. Purdue has Fletcher Loyer. Purdue has Lance Jones. Purdue has Braden Smith who is coming off the worst game of his Purdue career. I think Smith is going to have an incredible game today and try to will this Purdue team to a victory.

Coach Keady will be in attendance. Brian Cardinal. Drew Brees. Rosevelt Colvin. Chris Kramer. Ryne Smith. Ryan Cline. Dakota Mathias. E’Twaun Moore. David Jenkins Jr. And any number of others who are walking around Phoenix today. Purdue is gonna win this one for all of them. I picked this game in the H&R bracket challenge and my tie-breaking score was 148 points. Gotta stick with that as I’m currently #2 in the bracket (I cannot overtake #1 to win) and am in the 99.9th percentile overall.

Purdue 77

UConn 71

Ryan:

I am going to go on record that I had Purdue beating UConn in the National Championship from the jump. The tiebreaker I used for that bracket was 153 and now, we ride.

Purdue 77

UConn 76

Jed:

What a way to finish an incredible season. The Boilers, a year following the most embarrassing loss in NCAA Tournament history, have made an amazing run to the National Championship game. They’ll have to face a team that presents a lot of issues for the Boilermakers. The Huskies are athletic, they are long at each position, and they apply a ton of pressure on a team on both ends of the floor. Purdue is going to need Edey and Smith at their very best and it may have to be a 30 and 20 night from Edey and a near triple-double night from Smith to get it done.

Purdue has seemed to get their shooting feet back under neath them and it may take one of those nights they got against Utah State to beat this UConn squad.

THIS IS EDITED FROM EARLIER AS THE DAY HAS GONE ON.

WE BALL!!!!

Purdue: 78

UConn: 76

Editor’s Note: Change made at 8:56pm. We appreciate Jed’s support.

Gabi:

For the first time this season Purdue comes in as underdogs (I think, I don’t remember if they ever were in Maui?) regardless, it’s not a position we were in much this season. Purdue is not a team that doesn’t show up against the best and has proved talking heads wrong all season when they doubted us. We wouldn’t be able to handle the long, athletic guards of Arizona, the physicality of Tennessee or overcome the hot Illini on the road. UConn is a juggernaut that has pretty much rolled through every team in the tournament so far… but so has Purdue besides Tennessee. I expect both teams to be at their best but just feels like a destiny type year for me at this point. Braden comes out and has one of his best games yet, Zach Edey proves once again why he is the NPOY against Clingan and Purdue wins the National Championship. There’s just no way I’m picking against the Boilers at this point, BOILER UP!

Purdue 82

UConn 79

Drew:

I can’t not pick Purdue in a national championship game. Gene Keady would knock on my front door on Tuesday and punch me square in the nose and I would thank him. The Boilermakers’ interior game gets Clingan in foul trouble and puts the cornerstone of the UConn defense on the bench for long stretches of time. The difference between everyone else and UConn is their eraser on the back line. Their defense isn’t close to the same when he’s not on the court and Purdue has the ultimate center eraser in Zach Edey.

This thing goes back and forth down the stretch but the Boilermakers dominate the last 10-minute period of the game and bring home the banner (I’ve never attempted to manifest anything this hard in my life, and I’ve watched my alma mater play in 3 National Championship football games.)

However this turns out; this is my last preview of the season. Thanks for reading, and God willing, I’ll be back to do this all again next year (don’t worry, you still have to suffer through me during football as well). This has truly been a magical run and I appreciate all of the folks that make our (not so) little Purdue sports blog possible, namely, you (whoever you are).

Purdue 79

Connecticut 75

Garrett:

I’ve been saying all week that this game is going to overtime.

The big-on-big matchup is certainly the one to watch as neither center is used to playing someone similar in size. Everybody’s been excited about that part.

It’s going to cone down to guard play and I’m glad Braden Smith got a weird offensive game out of his system in a Final Four Win against NC State. We need him to bounce back and I think he will. Combine him with what Drew describes as “sassy era” Fletcher Loyer and I think Purdue keeps up with UConn’s back court.

That’s why this one’s tough to pick. The Boilers are facing one of the only teams in the country with a rotation as deep as their own.

This one goes to overtime at 71-71. Edey proves his dominance.

Boilers win.

Purdue 80

UConn 77