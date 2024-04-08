Purdue Basketball: UConn Preview

University of Connecticut

Basic Information

Location: Storrs, Connecticut

Type of School: Public Land-Grant Research University

Mascot: Jonathan the Husky

Team Record and Ranking

Overall Record: 36-3

Big East Record: 18-2

KenPom Ranking: 1

NCAA Tournament Seed: 1

Coaching

Head Coach - Dan Hurley

Seasons at UConn: 6

Career Record: 291-163

Other Head Coaching Jobs:

Wagner (2010 - 2012) - 38-23

Rhode Island (2012 - 2018) - 291-193

UConn Record: 140-58

Conference Championships: 2 (URI - 1 UConn - 1)

Conference Tournament Championships: 2 (URI - 1 UConn - 1)

NCAA Appearances: 6 (URI - 2 UConn -4)

NCAA Tournament Record: 13-4

Final Fours: 2 (UConn - 2)

NCAA Championships: 1 (UConn - 2023)

Kenpom Style of Play

() = National Ranking per Kenpom

Offense

Adj. Efficiency: 127.2 (1)

Avg. Poss. Length: 18.5 (300)

Defense

Adj. Efficiency: 91.6 (4)

Avg. Poss. Length: 17.5 (177)

Tempo

Adj. Tempo: 64.7 (328)

Kenpom 4 Factors

() = National Ranking per Kenpom

Effective FG%: 57 (7)

Turnover %: 14.5 (36)

Off. Reb. %: 36.5 (13)

FTA/FGA: 32.3 (189)

Defense

Effective FG%: 44.4 (3)

Turnover %: 16 (251)

Off. Reb. %: 26.6 (76)

FTA/FGA: 31.2 (135)

Personnel

UConn Starters Position Number Player Class Height Weight Previous Team(s) Minutes Points Rebounds Assists Position Number Player Class Height Weight Previous Team(s) Minutes Points Rebounds Assists Point Guard 2 Tristen Newton Sr. 6'5" 195 East Carolina 33 14.9 6.6 6.2 Shooting Guard 12 Cam Spencer Sr. 6'4" 205 Rutgers 32.9 14.4 4.8 3.7 Small Forward 5 Stephon Castle Fr. 6'6" 215 N/A 26.8 11 4.7 2.9 Power Forward 11 Alex Karaban So. 6'8" 220 N/A 31.3 13.5 5 1.4 Center 32 Donovan Clingan So. 7'2" 280 N/A 22.3 13.1 7.4 1.5

UConn Bench Position Number Player Class Height Weight Previous Team(s) Minutes Points Rebounds Assists Position Number Player Class Height Weight Previous Team(s) Minutes Points Rebounds Assists Guard 10 Hassan Diarra Sr. 6'2" 190 Texas A&M 19.5 6 3 2.4 Center 35 Samson Johnson Jr. 6'10" 225 N/A 16.3 5.4 2.8 0.5 Forward 3 Jaylin Stewart Fr. 6'7" 205 N/A 9.1 2.5 1.3 0.3

2023-’24 Season Awards

Tristen Newton

All-Big East - 1st Team

All-Big East Tournament

Big East Tournament MVP

Consensus All-American - 1st Team

Wooden Award Finalist

Cam Spencer

All-Big East - 1st Team

NCAA Tournament All-Region

Donvan Clingan

NCAA Tournament All-Region

Stephon Castle

Big East All-Freshman

Big East Rookie of the Year

NCAA Tournament All-Region

Hassan Diarra

Big East 6th Man of the Year

UConn on Offense

If you go through the UConn and Purdue shot charts this season, they look fairly similar. Outside of Braden Smith hitting elbow jumpers, both teams play analytic ball. The Huskies take the vast majority of their shots from inside the lane or behind the 3-point arc.

I’m sure you’ve heard by now, but the Huskies have dominated the NCAA Tournament. The only game a Huskie fan may have sipped a beverage out of anxiety was against Alabama in the National Semi-Final, and they ended up winning that game 86-72.

What we have here is a battle between two offensive efficiency machines. UConn is first in the nation in adjusted efficiency; Purdue is 3rd. Granted, UConn played the 51st toughest schedule in the nation, and Purdue played the 3rd toughest. These teams are pretty much even in terms of offense when you factor in who they’ve played along the way.

UConn does it a little differently than the Boilermakers. Purdue changes up analytic ball by utilizing Zach Edey in the post as the “layup” portion of the “layups or 3’s” formula. The Huskies can play through Clingan, but he doesn’t have Zach’s scoring ability. Instead, they mainly rely on attacking the rim with their bevy of athletic guards.

Tristen Newton leads the way in scoring for a balanced Huskie attack where no starter averages more than 15 points or fewer than 10 points a game. At 6’5”, he’s a tough point guard matchup for Purdue. I know, I know, I’ve said this several times, but man, this looks like a game where Ethan Morton could get some minutes as Purdue’s only real wing because UConn starts 3-wings. Newton, in particular, is an issue because he uses his height as a weapon. He’s able to see over smaller guards and deliver pinpoint passes against double teams. He’s slightly built, which gives me some hope that Lance could potentially get into his legs, but if Matt has been saving Morton for a special occasion, Newton might be that occasion.

The interesting thing about Newton and UConn is they’ve only lost 3 games on the season, but in two of those games, Newton went off for 31 points against Kansas and put up 27 on Creighton in losses. He was also the leading scorer in their other loss against Kansas. To me, it looks like Newton tries to take over the scoring when UConn struggles, but when that happens, they lose his assists. In their 3 losses, he led the team in scoring, but only had 2 assists vs Kansas, 4 vs Creighton, and 1 against Seton Hall.

I expect Purdue to focus their backcourt effort on Newton and live with the consequences. That’s the tough part about dealing with UConn. If you focus too much on any one individual player, someone else can beat you; Cam Spencer, for example. The Huskies’ one issue on offense is outside shooting. Spencer is pretty much their dude. He leads the team in 3-point attempts, with 221, and has knocked down 44% of them. According to KenPom, his 130.2 Offensive Rating is the best in college basketball (Mason Gillis is 3rd).

I expect to see Loyer on Spencer. Fletcher can hang with him on the perimeter and has the lateral quickness to stay in front (and potentially draw a charge or two?) when Spencer puts it on the floor. You can’t let Cam Spencer beat you, but when your focus is elsewhere, he sometimes slips through the cracks. He did just that in UConn’s win over UNC, putting up 23 points on 8-14 shooting, including a 3 of 9 performance from deep. He’s yet to hit 20 points in the tournament, but he’s been a consistent double-digit scorer, including an 18-point game against San Diego State. Loyer vs Spencer should be intriguing viewing. The winner of that match-up won’t decide the game, but will give their team a decided advantage.

Next on the list of UConn guards is the NBA talent, Stephon Castle. The 5* freshman wing out of Covington, Georgia, will most likely be playing in his last game as a Huskie tonight. At an athletic 6’6”, 215, he has the size and athleticism NBA general managers crave. Most mock drafts (ESPN’s, for instance) have him going somewhere between picks 10 and 15. Purdue doesn’t have a good match-up for this type of player (again, other than Morton who brings an entirely different set of problems on the offensive side of things). At the same time, Purdue hasn’t had a good match-up for this type of player all season. I honestly have no idea who Purdue goes with on Newton, but whoever ends up on him needs to back up and beg him to shoot. He’s only hitting 27% from deep, and boy, hitting a few open 3’s to prove to GMs you can shoot would be awfully tempting in a game like this. Any shot Castle takes outside the lane should be considered a win for Purdue’s defense.

I was going to say that concludes UConn’s guard play, but power forward Alex Karaban is essentially a 6’8” shooting guard. He spaces the floor with Spencer and lets Newton and Castle drive and kick. He’s basically Dan Hurley’s version of Mason Gillis. He’s hitting 38% from 3 and is second on the team in attempts behind Spencer. When Karaban is in the game, the big-to-big double on Clingan is challenging because like Gillis, he simply moves to the play side corner for an open look from 3. Look for Purdue to close out hard on Karaban and try to make him put it on the floor. He thrives on catch-and-shoot jumpers. Purdue needs to get his feet moving.

Finally, that brings us to Donovan Clingan. I’m going to be honest. Clingan doesn’t scare me in the post against Edey. If you follow the NBA, I see him as the American Rudy Gobert. On offense, he reminds me of Matt Haarms. He’s long and athletic but doesn’t have great touch around the rim. For comparison, his true shooting percentage is 63.7. Zach Edey comes in at 66%, and Zach is facing double and triple teams that Clingan usually avoids. Look for him to set up shop at the top of the key and run hand-offs to curling guards like Haarms did at Purdue. He’s not a threat to shoot, but he is a skilled passer. I expect Zach to play back, but if Clingan starts carving the Boilermakers up by hitting cutters, he’ll need to step out and take away his vision. If that happens, Zach needs to be careful, but Clingan is surprisingly effective at driving the ball.

There is also a bit of a question regarding his stamina. He’s only gone 30+ minutes in 3 games this season (granted he comes in around 27-29 minutes in several games). Meanwhile, Zach has gone 30+ 25 times this season. He’s a mobile big, but he’s going to end up at the rim one way or the other. I’ll be interested to see if he can finish over 7’4” 300. This might be the first time in his life where he’s giving away both size and weight to an opponent.

Where Clingan can make a difference is the offensive glass. He has Stretch Armstrong arms and rebounds out of his area better than most centers. That’s where I see the real battle in this game for Purdue on defense. Guarding Clingan isn’t the issue; it’s keeping him off the glass. Zach doesn’t have to box out many guys; he’s going to need to box out Clingan and go up strong with 2 hands on the defensive glass. If Zach and company keep him off the offensive glass, a big part of his game goes away.

Like Purdue, UConn has cut their bench rotation to the bare bones. Hassan Diarra, a Texas A&M transfer, comes in at all 3 guard spots. Samson Johnson covers the 4 and 5. True freshman wing Jaylin Stewart has received a little run in the tournament but not much. He would be the 8th man for UConn.

Overall, look for the Huskies to try and operate their offense from the paint via their guards. They spread the floor with their 2 and 4 and drive the ball with their 1 and 3. Clingan is the main screener in pick and rolls, and he’s always rolling. There isn’t anything particularly complicated about the UConn offense, but they’re outstanding at what they do. They don’t turn the ball over, they crash the offensive glass, and punish teams inside. They also have a penchant for going on crazy runs (ask Illinois). Coach Painter better have his timeout fingers ready because the Huskies can end games in the first half with big runs. They’re going to put up at least a 10-12 point run in this game.

Purdue has to limit them to 1 run; otherwise, UConn wins going away.

UConn on Defense

I’ll start with the same question I always start with: How does UConn guard Zach Edey?

Looking back on how they guarded Armando Bacot in December (although Bacot isn’t close to Edey in terms of scoring ability), they’re going to let Clingan guard Zach. NC State used Burns behind Zach and then dug down with their wings. I expect some of that, but for the most part, I expect this to be a straight-up battle of the bigs, and honestly, I like Zach in this matchup.

Clingan’s best skill is rim protection. He’s 7th in the nation in block percentage and tends to hang out in the lane and hunt rejections. He won’t be able to play off of Zach, and there is no way for Karaban to guard the world’s largest Canadian. When he leaves Edey to hunt for blocks, whoever is shooting has to get it up on the glass because Zach will eat them up on the offensive glass if Clingan leaves him to block shots.

One thing to consider: I mentioned above that Clingan doesn’t normally crack 30 minutes of action, and that’s without having to guard a 7’4”, 300-pound monster set on rim domination on every possession. DJ Burns played 42 minutes against Oakland early in the tournament but looked like he was gassed mid-1st quarter against the Boilermakers after fighting with Zach on the block. I don’t expect that from Clingan, but if Purdue can wear on the big man’s legs, it can only be considered a positive. Much of what UConn does on defense is reliant on Clingan being a backline eraser. If he’s exhausted or tied to Zach’s hip, he can’t play that role. As big as he is, I don’t think he’ll be able to bother Zach’s hook shot. Purdue turned NC State’s strength (Burns) into a weakness in the semi-final because it’s tough to play through your center when Zach is on the court. I’m hopeful you see the same thing against Connecticut, but on defense with Clingan.

When Donovan isn’t on the court, UConn, like most teams, doesn’t have a ton of options in terms of guarding Zach. Samson Johnson is 6’10”, 225, and is their only frontcourt backup with size. If Purdue can either get Clingan in foul trouble or tire him out, they have to punish UConn when he’s off the court. That doesn’t necessarily mean everything has to run through Zach Edey shooting the ball, because when Clingan is out, I expect UConn to double-team the post. When that happens, Purdue’s guards need to take advantage of the space and bury open jumpers.

They need to take advantage because when Clingan is on the floor, the Huskies are hell to score against. They have an entire roster of long-armed, athletic wings. Strangely enough (and to Purdue’s benefit), they don’t turn teams over. They turn their opponents over 16% of the time. They rely on offensive rebounds for extra possessions more than steals. If Purdue can control their defensive glass, that goes away as well. Purdue needs to feed their efficiency machine shot attempts, and UConn’s defense, while tough, allows that more often than not.

The one true mismatch outside of Edey for the Boilermakers is Trey Kaufman-Renn at the 4. The Boilermakers have gone to some old-school two-block sets in the tournament with TKR always drawing the worst post defender (in terms of big guys) on the floor. Purdue needs to eat up the 6’8”, 220-pound finesse player. They have to punish UConn on defense for playing 4 perimeter players, or UConn will punish Purdue for playing 2 post players. I almost like the idea of getting Karaban in foul trouble more than Clingan because UConn doesn’t want to play Johnson and Clingan at the same time. It changes the entire dynamic of their offense. If UConn wants to play 4 perimeter guys around Clingan, if Purdue can force them to put another big on the floor, the spacing that their guards rely upon to get to the basket gets much tighter.

Outside of that, Purdue has to hit shots over closing defenders. Braden Smith, in particular, needs to show he’s not afraid to pull the trigger over closing wings. If you see Purdue pump faking a bunch and not following that pump fake by putting the ball on the floor and driving, it’s a bad sign. That means UConn’s length is bothering Purdue’s shooters and they’re not pump faking because they’re trying to drive, they’re pump faking because they don’t think they can get their shot off. That’s when Purdue’s offense gets stagnant on the perimeter. A missed rhythm 3, even against UConn and Clingan, is better than a series of desperation pump fakes followed by a late shot clock prayer.

Basically, Purdue can’t let UConn take them out of their game. If Purdue runs their stuff and lives with the consequences, I’m fine either way. The Huskies are a great team. They’re the defending national champions for a reason. What I don’t want to see is Purdue getting flustered like they did against NC State and looking like a totally different team than we’ve watched over the entire season. Don’t turn the ball over, get up shots, hit the offensive glass, and hope for the best.

Predictions

KenPom

Connecticut - 75

Purdue - 72

Confidence - 40%

Drew

Connecticut - 75

Purdue - 79

I can’t not pick Purdue in a national championship game. Gene Keady would knock on my front door on Tuesday and punch me square in the nose and I would thank him. The Boilermakers’ interior game gets Clingan in foul trouble and puts the cornerstone of the UConn defense on the bench for long stretches of time. The difference between everyone else and UConn is their eraser on the back line. Their defense isn’t close to the same when he’s not on the court and Purdue has the ultimate center eraser in Zach Edey.

This thing goes back and forth down the stretch but the Boilermakers dominate the last 10-minute period of the game and bring home the banner (I’ve never attempted to manifest anything this hard in my life, and I’ve watched my alma mater play in 3 National Championship football games.)

However this turns out; this is my last preview of the season. Thanks for reading, and God willing, I’ll be back to do this all again next year (don’t worry, you still have to suffer through me during football as well). This has truly been a magical run and I appreciate all of the folks that make our (not so) little Purdue sports blog possible, namely, you (whoever you are).

UConn Buds Podcast

If you’re desperately trying to kill off minutes today. Garrett and I put out a podcast this morning on the game (and the NC State result).