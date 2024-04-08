The Three Pointer: Purdue vs. UConn

It’s been 55 years since the Boilers last made an appearance in a National Championship game. Neil Armstrong landed on the moon in July, the greatest outdoor festival in history occurred in Woodstock, New York, Seasame Street debuted, The Beatles recorded Abbey Road (their final album), and Rick Mount led the Boilers to the title game (lost to UCLA 92-72). That was 1969. Purdue will get another chance and will have some help of the astronomical design with a total solar eclipse occurring throughout the United State prior to the game tipping off.

The Huskies are led by polarizing Head Coach Dan Hurley who is in his 6th season in Storrs (I say polarizing because I tweeted out that Hurley might be the most annoying coach in college basketball). Hurley holds a 140-58 record as the head coach at UConn. His team is led by 7’ Donovan Clingan, guard Tristan Newton, and forward Alex Karaban. That trio certainly isn’t all that they have as UConn is likely the most well rounded and talented teams in the country.

It’s the final quick turnaround this season with this being the last game in college basketball this season. Let’s set out feet and take another shot at ‘The Three Pointer!’

1 | Don’t Turn the Ball Over

This goes without saying after the previous game saw the Boilers struggle as much as they have with turnovers in over a month of basketball. Purdue had 18 turnovers in their win against NC State but luckily only allowed 10 points off those turnovers. That amount simply can’t happen against the Huskies who are one of the best teams in the country at taking advantage of an opponent’s mistakes.

As has been mentioned multiple times, Purdue is built to withstand some turnovers from Zach Edey and Braden Smith because of the amount of lifting those two provide during a game. They can’t combine for 10 total turnovers and they certainly can’t handle first of them in the opening half from Braden Smith. Some this will get mentioned in the second point but Smith is too important of a player to be turning the ball over with that much frequency, especially went two of those five came early on when Purdue could have seized a lot more momentum. Instead, Smith committed two over-and-back turnovers that I don’t think I’ve seen made form even high school players.

Edey’s five turnovers are a bit understandable considering he is reliant a bit on the players around him getting him space to operate. All too often, Purdue’s spacing was just abysmal and that allowed defenders easy access to dig at Edey and muddy up the middle where he wanted to operate. On a few occasions, Purdue spaced well after it was entered into the post and Zach could get into his moves or pass out easily for a repost of open three. That off ball movement is so important to Purdue generating good looks both inside and out.

Purdue needs to minimize their turnovers as much as possible against UConn. Ideally, keeping it to 9 or less may be where Purdue needs to be and they are capable of doing that as the Huskies hold a 16% turnover rate on defense through the season (251st).

2 | Braden Smith Needs to Play Well

This goes without saying but to beat these really, really good teams, Purdue needs Smith at his very best. There is a reason why Purdue beat Gonzaga twice (13/6/4/2TO’s & 14/8/15/0TO’s), Marquette (18/5/5/2TO’s), Alabama (27/5/8/1TO), Arizona (26/4/2/4TO’s), and at Illinois (13/4/6/3TO’s). That’s because Smith has the ability to take over a game and not have bad turnovers.

Yes, there are some 3 and 4 turnover games listed but those were not bad turnovers like the over and backs he had against NC State. He also played extremely confident in those games against teams that tend to play some high pressure defense and has had games where he has proven he can play with minimal amounts of turnovers. That’s something that Matt Painter has said Smith is fully capable of doing just like Tyrese Haliburton does for the Pacers.

Smith has been a bit up and down in his consistency as of late but the three he hit late in the NC State game may prove to be the piece that shakes the inconsistencies off of him. Boilers fans have to hope so because they’ll need him at his best against a team that will likely place 6’6 freshman guard Stephon Castle on him to make him uncomfortable again like NC State did. This may need to be a near triple double night for Smith.

3 | Edey Wins his Matchups on Both Ends of the Floor

One of the ways that UConn can be exposed a bit is when an opponent can get their big men into foul trouble. UConn doesn’t have many places in the armor to take advantage of but they do tend to give up fouls from their big men at times. Per game, Clingan averages 2.0 and backup center Samson Johnson averages 2.9 fouls. That is a big opportunity for Edey to force UConn to play a different style and with different lineups than what they are accustomed to.

Edey is likely to get his points inside and draw the fouls to get himself to the foul line. He has been so consistent in doing that over the course of the last two seasons. Where he may need to make the biggest impact is on the defensive end being a disruptive force to dissuade Husky perimeter players from driving into the lane and getting to the rim.

According to Haslam Metrics, UConn takes the 21st most frequent shots from a near rim perspective at 42.36% of their shots and convert them 67.88% of the time (4th). This is where Edey’s presence needs to be more physically dominant than he has been all season. Edey may need to be in the realm of 4 or 5 blocks on defense to push UConn out further from the bucket where they aren’t quite as successful. They do still shoot 36% from behind the arc which is good for 72nd in the country but forcing Castle and Newton to beat Purdue from behind the arc because Zach has shut the interior down may be Purdue’s best bet.

Edey may need another 30 and 20 night paired with 4 blocks to pull out a Boilermaker victory. He has shown he is capable in this tourney to do just that.

And 1 | Prevent UConn from Going on Their Big Runs

This is obviously easier said than done but UConn has thrived on ‘kill-shot’ type runs of 10 or more points scored without their opponent scoring. In the Illinois game. Purdue has the personnel to end runs and stave off momentum with Edey, Smith, and Loyer but they can’t go down and take wild shots that allow the Huskies to get easy buckets and run up a quick run to push the game into scary territory.

In their Final Four matchup with Alabama, the Crimson Tide were able to counter punch most of the way through the first half and halfway through the second half. That is, until, they couldn’t do it again. Suddenly a game that was within one possession turned into an 86-72 victory late. Purdue simply can’t allow multiple big runs like that.

The good thing is that Purdue is known for their own kinds of big runs through the season without giving up too many of those kill-shot 10-0 runs or more throughout the season. While UConn is 3rd in country at .96 kill shot runs per game, Purdue does check in at 26th with .76 of their own. Neither of these teams really give up big runs either but Purdue is better in that regard ranking 4th in the country at kill-shot runs given up through the season at just .16 per game while UConn is 40th at .26 per game.

Purdue needs to have a big run in this game to get out in front and play the way that they want to play. They can’t afford to give up multiple big runs because that is how UConn can really make you pay. When a team gets uncomfortable in that pressure of knowing they HAVE to score, they can get outside of themselves and allow a game to get away from them.

Purdue has some experience in that department with games against Alabama and Nebraska going in both directions for the Boilers.

Players to Watch:

Tristen Newton | #2 Senior | Guard | 6’5 200 | 14.9 Pts, 6.6 Reb, 6.2 Ast, 31.9% 3pt

As good as it gets in the country at the guard position, Purdue will have to square off against their second First Team All American guard in three games. Newton does it all for the Huskies as he is their leading scorer, second leading rebounder, and hands out the most assists. He has some length that will create some issues for the Boilers but the expectation here is that Lance Jones will probably get the first crack at Newton. Look for Heide, Colvin, and even Morton to be used in this game.

Donovan Clingan | #32 | Sophomore | Center | 7’2 265 | 13.1 Pts, 7.4 Reb, 1.5 Ast, 2.5 Blk, 28.6% 3pt (2-7)

Clingan is probably the best shot blocker in the country at 2.5 blocks per game. He is a shot eraser in the middle for the Huskies which forces teams into tough mid-range jumpers. If this sounds a bit like Purdue and Edey, you wouldn’t be wrong. Clingan is a really solid interior post scorer as well but he has 86 offensive rebounds on the season. This is going to be Edey all day and this matchup may end up being the highlight of the entire tourney this year. Clingan can get a bit ‘shot block happy’ and can get called for fouls. If that happens, watch out.

Cam Spencer | #12 | Senior | Guard | 6’4 205 | 14.4 Pts, 4.8 Reb, 3.7 Ast, 1.5 Stl, 44.3% 3pt

The former Rutgers Scarlett Knight has been one of the best shooters in the country over his college career. A career 41.8% three pointer shooter over his five years in college, Spencer is really sort of the difference maker for the Huskies. In their three losses this season, Spencer hasn’t played well and averaged only 5.7 points per game 1-14 from behind the arc combined. Spencer’s comparison would be Domask from Illinois but he is definitely a better shooter from outside. If Spencer struggles, UConn could be in for a long night. This assignment probably goes first to Smith.

Prediction:

This is as big of a matchup as you could hope for in a National Championship on college basketball. It isn’t all too often you can point to the two best teams meeting for a chance at a national title but that’s what we will get to see. UConn is built with very few places to really take advantage of their weaknesses but Purdue does have some areas where they can be exploited.

Edey is the ultimate equalizer and it’ll probably take one of his career best games to take down the Huskies. It wouldn’t probably take an effort along the lines of what Purdue gave against Utah State to really feel comfortable about this game at all. The thing is, Purdue has been the more consistent team throughout the entire season and it really isn’t even close in that regard.

Look at those two graphs and you can see that Purdue has, in fact, been the more consistent team with UConn suffering some issues in the middle portions of the season. It isn’t unrealistic to see UConn have an off night after not having one in a long time whereas Purdue had their ‘off night’ against Tennessee. If that happens, Purdue will win the game if they simply play to their season average.

The issue is, I think this UConn team is playing at another level right now and presents quite a bad matchup for the Boilers. Purdue will likely need to play Cam Heide and Myles Colvin in some major minutes and will need them to play play some superb defense while doing so. Their length and athleticism off the bench is going to likely be the difference.

For the first time this season, I can’t simply play the homer and I’m going to have to pick against the Boilermakers. I don’t like it but I also have to be realistic in what the matchups eye-test tells me. Yes, this is the first time UConn is playing a 1 or 2 seed in the last two NCAA Tournaments but I think Purdue just doesn’t quite have enough of what it needs to win this matchup.

UConn: 74

Purdue: 68