March Madness 2024: Betting odds for Purdue vs. UConn in the National Championship

The Purdue Boilermakers will open as a 7 point underdogs when they face the UConn Huskies for the National Title in Phoenix, Arizona. Purdue, up to this point in the season, has been the favorite in every game and hold a record 34-4 overall. The Huskies, also favored in each game this season, hold an overall record of 36-3.

Purdue is led by likely back to back consensus National Player of the Year Zach Edey along with sophomore guards Braden Smith and Fletcher Loyer. Those three will need to have big games to defeat the defending national champion UConn Huskies led by Donovan Clingan, Tristan Newton, and Alex Karaban.

All season these two teams have been the best in college basketball and the #1 and #2 teams overall in Kenpom, Evan Miya, and Haslametrics will get the chance to square off. Purdue is the second best three point shooting team by percentage in the country at 40.6% while UConn has the sixth best shooting percentage inside the arc at 59.1%.

Check out all the latest from Draft Kings for all your betting needs by heading over to Draft Kings now!

(Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See DraftKings.com/sportsbook for details.)

Check back with HammerandRails.com for all of our Boilermaker coverage through the NCAA Tourney!!!