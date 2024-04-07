Purdue in the 2024 Men’s Basketball National Championship - The Moment is Here

As I sat in the arena last night after Purdue had taken down NC State and was headed to the National Championship game I ran into Casey Bartley from Boiler Upload. Casey and I originally bonded when we both wrote here for Hammer and Rails. He jokingly asked if I had written anything sappy about this moment. I demurred and said I would probably write something like that at midnight just like I did after Purdue made the Elite 8. Then, nothing came to me. Maybe this one was different. I expected to win yesterday. I predicted a win, I thought NC State was outmatched. I didn’t necessarily feel that way about the game against Tennessee. That one frightened me. That Tennessee team had one of the best players in the country in Dalton Knecht. NC State didn’t have anyone on that level.

Now though, as I have an entire day to sit around and think about what comes tomorrow in the National Championship game, the feelings have come rushing to me. I’m an optimist by nature. I always have been. There’s a part of me that knew that this day would come. I knew that given the way Purdue had played, given the way that Matt Painter had built this program, given how close Purdue had been in the recent past that this would happen eventually. In fact, Travis Miller, former head honcho over here and I made a bet after Purdue lost to FDU that Purdue would make the Final Four in his lifetime. Sometimes, it’s my job to convert the non-believers. I say all this to note that I’m not surprised that Purdue made the National Championship game.

I always believed, but now that it’s here? It feels different. It’s real. The nerves start to hit. I start to think of my Dad who didn’t come to Phoenix and is instead watching at home in Lafayette. I wish he were here. I start to think of my wife and my three year old son back in Maryland who really isn’t into sports yet but does say Boiler Up! for us. I wish they were here. I think about Larry Clisby, the voice of Purdue basketball. I wish he was here. I think about Caleb Swanigan, the All-American, the man who chose Purdue over Michigan State and made Purdue a destination for stars like him. I wish he was here. I think about one of the best men I’ve ever known, a man who I learned so much about life and fandom from, Ron Rose, who decided not to come to Phoenix and instead watch the game back in Indiana. I wish he was here. I think about my three older brothers who just couldn’t make things work logistically. I wish they were here. I think of my best friend in the world Matt Lake and how we’ve spent so many years talking Purdue sports and men’s basketball especially. I wish he was here. I want to watch this game with everyone I just named. There are so many things in life that get in the way. Instead of watching with them I’ll have to be content with texting, with living in the moment together, but man it would’ve been great if we all could have been together.

I hope tomorrow two hours after tipoff I’m on the court celebrating a Purdue victory. I hope I’m watching the Black and Old Gold confetti fall from the arena. I hope I get see Zach Edey, Lance Jones, and Head Coach Matt Painter hold that National Championship trophy in the air. They deserve this. There’s been so much build up to get to this point. There’s been heartache for everyone. Hard losses whether those be on the court on off it. You’ll recall that Lance Jones lost his father before this season started and so his dad never got to see him play in a Purdue uniform or in the NCAA Tournament. Tomorrow is for him. Zach Edey’s parents have worked so hard to see him compete across the border in the USA after living in Canada. Tomorrow is for them. Matt Painter talks all the time about how being a coach can make you miserable at times and can impact those around you. All the sacrifices have led to this game. This is for all the people in Coach Painter’s life who have been through the ups and downs.

There’s always the possibility that Purdue loses tomorrow. In fact, if you pay attention to the oddsmakers, and I do, Purdue is the underdog tomorrow. Purdue is expected to lose the game. If the worst happens tomorrow and Purdue goes down to UConn tomorrow this Purdue team will have no reason to hang their heads. It’s been an incredible journey and Purdue has made all of us proud. But if you’ve watched this team following every NCAA Tournament game you’ll see they didn’t come to Phoenix to lose. They’ve been business like after every victory. They’ve understood that the Final Four was never the goal. The National Title was the goal. This team is locked in and ready.

Purdue fans have taken over the Phoenix area. As I walked around FanFest today at the Convention Center the Purdue fans in attendance dwarfed the rest of the field. Purdue will need them tomorrow as they prepare for the most important game of the year. This game against UConn is the one that everyone has wanted to see all year. The two best teams playing in the National Championship game. It rarely happens due to the chaos of March but it’s happening tomorrow. To be able to be there is solely because of this site. It’s solely because of you. Receiving a credential for the Final Four might be the highlight of my life covering Purdue sports. I’m not sure it goes anywhere else from here. So I’m going to enjoy it tomorrow, and I hope you do the same. From everyone here at Hammer and Rails I just want to say thank you. You’ve given us an incredible network of fans and an incredible network of posters who have made all of this possible. So you, yes you reading this, I’m glad you’re here with me. Let’s enjoy this game and cheer on our team. Win or lose, I know Purdue will be back here again. When that happens I hope to be right back here with you, and I hope everyone who missed this one is there with us.

Boiler Up!!! Win the damn game.