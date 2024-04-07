Purdue vs. UConn: How to Watch

Purdue is playing for a National Championship tomorrow. I repeat, PURDUE is playing for a National Championship tomorrow. I’d be lying if I didn’t know if I’d ever see this day and now that it’s here, I don’t even think I can truly soak it all in. Maybe in a day or week or heck even month it’ll really sink in but I just can’t believe we really made it here.

But the job isn’t finished, after the Maui Invitational Braden Smith said this was just the first of multiple trophies they were setting out to win. And tomorrow night the last trophy is within reach.

The Boilers have beat every team convincingly besides one this tournament, but tomorrow will be the first time they are the underdogs. They’ve more than proven that they belong here and honestly, I thinks we play better when people doubt us, so I say bring it on. Win or lose it’s been one hell of ride and I’m going to miss this team and season so much.

Have a cup of coffee or two because we got a late tip here in central Indiana; we’ve been doubted all season, let’s prove everyone wrong one more time.

How To Watch:

Network: TBS/TNT/TruTv

When: 9:20 PM ET

Where: State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona

Spread: Purdue +7

The National Championship game is set. pic.twitter.com/xLwQQeeWKj — Purdue Men's Basketball (@BoilerBall) April 7, 2024

