The Rebound: Purdue 63 NC State 50

The Purdue Boilermakers will make their first appearance in the National Title game since 1969 after they defeated the NC State Wolfpack 63-50 in the national semifinals. The Boilers will play the UConn Huskies on Monday night in hopes of bringing the program’s first national title since their pre-NCAA Tourney Helms title in 1932.

Another short turnaround so let’s get into ‘The Rebound!’

1 | Limit the Turnovers and Bad Shots that Lead to Runouts & Easy Buckets

For weeks, I have been repeated how Purdue is built to withstand some of the turnovers that are going to come when they rely so heavily on Smith and Edey throughout a game. That remains true but they really can’t afford 5 from Smith and 3 from Edey for 8 total in a whole game, let alone the first half. Edey is a bit at the mercy of those around him because he doesn’t turn the ball over often when opponents don’t double team him, but NC State was really doubling hard when they had the chance.

Smith’s issues left Purdue fans, and himself, in a bit of astonishment. Smith had five first half turnovers, highlighted by his two over and back turnovers that most high school guard wouldn’t make the mistake of doing. It was pretty clear early on in the game that something was just amiss with Smith who looked visibly uncomfortable with the ball in his hand with NC State applying pressure as soon as he crossed half court. It was like nothing we had seen from Smith, even in his rough games as a freshman, where Smith looked like he would have rather been in the corner on offense without the ball in his hands.

Purdue fixed some of those issues in the second half as Smith did not have a turnover after half time but only had 1 assist as Purdue looked to Jones and even Loyer to initiate the offense. Smith’s comments after the game were exaggerated as he said he ‘missed 17 shots and had 17 turnovers’ but the frustration in how he played in the most important game of his career up to that point led to a meltdown of sorts.

Purdue totaled 16 turnovers in the game against the Wolfpack, the second highest total for the season behind only their visit to Evanston where Purdue lost in overtime to the Northwestern Wildcats (17). They also took some wild shots that led to runout opportunities for the Wolfpack to score easy points. Those need to be cleaned up if the Boilers want to win a national championship against the UConn Huskies on Monday night where they very well may need to stay in single digits.

Grade: D

The only reason I didn’t give the Boilers an F grade here is that they did limit the points off turnovers for the Wolfpack. The Boilers gave up only 10 points in that regard. It also helped that those not named Edey and Smith totaled 4 turnovers. Simply put, Purdue can’t afford to turn the ball over like that when they don’t create turnovers themselves.

2 | Take NC State’s Emotions Out of the Game

Purdue really controlled this game from start to finish, even with their struggles with turnovers and falling a bit flat at times. The major component of that was not allowing Burns to buoy the emotions of his teammates and making him largely ineffective. Outside of an early spurt where the big man had some great passes and a shot over Edey, the Boilers took him out simply by letting Edey defend him more one on one than I think a lot of people expected.

Burns ended the game with 8 points on 4-10 shooting, 1 rebound, and 4 assists. His inability to really make plays on the offensive end stifled the Wolfpack offense who relied heavily on him to get others involved in the offense not named DJ Horne. With Burns unable to create for himself on the low block and unable to get others involved, the Wolfpack offense stuttered in the second half to just 21 points. Seven of those points came in the last three minutes after the Boilers were up 20 and had essentially allowed themselves to just run the game out with minimal effort.

Grade: A

Burns grabbed two early fouls and his time to the bench, coupled with one of their other important pieces being hobbled from what looked like a strained hamstring, it just seemed like the Wolfpack never really got comfortable. A lot of that is credit to Purdue who just did a really good job of making it really hard in the half court when they were able to get themselves set on defense.

3 | Shoot Well from Behind the Arc

The good shooting following a poor night continued for the Boilers as they went 10-25 for 40%. It really could have been much higher had Smith not struggled so much from the floor as well. It should also be noted that it can sometimes be difficult to transition to shooting inside a football stadium but the Boilers appeared comfortable in that regard.

Limiting threes was always going to be something NC State hoped would continue happening but as soon as an opponent shot at their average for the season, they would be in trouble. That is what happened as Purdue shot their average on the season in the semi-finals.

Grade: A

I think it needs to be mentioned how well Purdue did shoot the ball as a team in that first game inside an NFL stadium. A lot of times that has led to really poor shooting from teams and that wasn’t the case. Purdue had four different players his shots beyond the arc and my guess is they’ll be more than ready and willing to shoot against the Huskies on Monday.

And 1 | Dominate the Advantages Purdue Has

Rebounds, depth, and assists. That’s where Purdue could really leverage their advantages outside of Edey in the middle and they did exactly that. The depth advantage really became apparent after O’Connell from the Wolfpack struggled with what looked like a hamstring issue early in the first half. That forced NC State to really only play six guys but Purdue didn’t really take full advantage of that by speeding the game up a bit more. That’s ok though because Purdue is one of the best teams in the half court and they likely felt the could grind out a comfortable win given that injury.

Purdue had been assisting on a high number of made field goals through the first four games of the tourney and that continued with 13 assists on 22 made field goals. That 59% is actually the lowest for the tourney but still accounts for a bigger total and percentage than the Wolfpack who had 10 on 21 field goals (47.6%).

Where Purdue really excelled was on the glass and that overwhelming advantage was made clear very early on. On a number of early possessions, Purdue crashed the boards and grabbed offensive rebounds to extend possessions and get second and even third chances to score. In fact, Purdue had 19 second chance points with 11 offensive rebounds. In total, the Boilers led the rebounding 41-28 and limited NC State to just 7 second chance points off 6 offensive rebounds.

Grade: A

In a game where Purdue really struggled offensively at times with some basic parts of their scheme, they used their advantages and leveraged them to just be overwhelming. It was a classic and simple example of grinding out a team using what you can when things aren’t operating smoothly. Smith is now just 7 assists short of the B1G record of 291 held be Cassius Winston.

Overall Grade: B

Purdue played well enough to get a victory against an overmatched opponent and held a 20 point lead with 2:52 when they kind of just seemed ok to hold the ball and let the clock dwindle down. Had they gotten just an average game from Smith and the offensive spacing was what it should have been, this game could have very easily ended up being 85-50. If that happens, the national conversation following that game would be very, very different and the line probably isn’t +6.5 against the Boilers.

The Boilers will need the kind of performances they got from Jones, Loyer, TKR, and Edey but they are going to need more from Smith, Gillis, and some contributions from Heide and Colvin if they want to beat UConn. It’s going to take Purdue’s best shot on both ends of the floor which they have flashed already this tourney against Utah State in a 106-67 victory in the second round.

Prediction:

Purdue: 63 (84)

NC State: 50 (70)

The offense wasn’t quite in sync enough and both teams seemed comfortable playing at a slower pace. Purdue could have hit a much bigger number without the 18 turnovers and Smith only scoring 3 points, but a 13 point win in a national semi-final is still a big victory. On to UConn in the national championship!

Player of the Game: Zach Edey | 20pts, 14reb, 4ast, 2blk

Edey was just steady throughout the whole game but his impact was probably most felt on the defensive end. He limited opportunities at the rim for the Wolfpack and really made DJ Burns uncomfortable for the first time over the last 10 games. Edey has now had 29 double-doubles on the season but will come up just one short of the NCAA single-season record if he gets there against the Huskies. The 29 is a B1G record.

A Big Ten-record 29 double-doubles for Zach Edey. pic.twitter.com/JiXIasZxCc — Purdue Men's Basketball (@BoilerBall) April 6, 2024

Play of the Game:

With 13:40 left in the second half, Purdue held a 39-33 lead when the ball found its’ way into the paint to Edey. Edey pump faked twice, dribbled once, and that brought Mason Gillis’ defender in to dig at the big man. Gillis slide more into the corner and Edey quickly passed out for an open three point attempt. BULLSEYE! Gillis’ three would push the Boilers lead to 9 and the Wolfpack would never get closer than 7 through the rest of the game.

We have attached the full highlight package provided from the NCAA ‘March Madness’ YouTube page. The Gillis 3 is at 5:12 in that highlight reel.

*Thank you to the NCAA for the wonderful highlight reel.