Boiler Alert - Purdue Is Headed to Monday’s Championship Game - Quick Reaction

Just a few minutes after all the talking from Purdue head coach Matt Painter, and the locker room was closed for interviews, Ryan and I headed to what we hoped would be a quiet corner of the media room to record a quick hitting podcast.

Purdue is headed to the National Championship game for the first time since 1969. It’s an incredible thing to type and even more incredible to experience it in person. Ryan and I discuss the great games of Zach Edey, Fletcher Loyer, and Lance Jones. Plus, how can you forget Mason Gillis, the glue guy, the best 6th man in the entire country? Braden Smith was quiet on the scoring end but impacted the game in other ways. And hey, if you can win your Final Four game by 13 points despite your star point guard being a bit off, it says a lot about the strength of your team.

So gives us a listen as you prepare, emotionally and mentally, for a day off and then Monday’s national title game which will feature your Purdue Boilermakers.

3 points despite your star point guard being a bit off, it says a lot about the strength of your team.

So gives us a listen as you prepare, emotionally an