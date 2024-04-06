1 Purdue 63 - #11 NC State 50 - Onto the National Championship Game

As the seconds ticked by in the first half of the game against NC State it struck me that everything just seemed more intense than at any other game. Every possession just mattered more. The frenetic pace to start the game showed just how important this was to Purdue. Now, you might be saying of course the moment seemed bigger, it’s the Final Four. But, just because the moment is big doesn’t mean that the players will meet it. Nearly everyone on Purdue stepped up to meet the moment. Zach Edey was his normal dominant self going 6-9 for 14 points and 8 rebounds. You know, just a ho-hum first half from the best player in the nation. Lance Jones, who as a reminder is playing in the first NCAA Tournament of his career, went 2-5 from three. Fletcher Loyer, who has been so maligned by so many this season, stepped up and hit a huge three to end the half after Purdue had been up 12 and let NC State go on a 13-4 run. He finished the scoring and sent the teams to the locker rooms with the score 35-29.

The one issue for Purdue in the first half was one they had not experienced at all this season. Braden Smith struggled. Smith went 0-6 from the floor and turned it over five times. Just an unprecedented number of turnovers for the Sophomore star. Despite not scoring, and turning it over, Smith still found a way to make a meaningful impact as he grabbed five rebounds, dished out five assists, and had two steals.

As everyone thought going into this one rebounding was a huge factor. In the first half alone Purdue outrebounded NC State 21-12 which led to 12 second chance points for the Boilermakers compared with just five second chance points for the Wolfpack. When the clock hit zero Purdue had outrebounded NC State 41-28.

The second half felt like a stalemate for much of the first 10 minutes. Neither team could really get untracked. Zach Edey especially couldn’t find the hoop. It wasn’t until over eight minutes into the second half that Edey found the bottom of the net.

With 4:33 to go in the game and Purdue holding NC State at arms length a wide open Fletcher Loyer found the bottom of the net for his third three of the game. It felt like a kill shot. Purdue was up 58-43 at the time. On the ensuing NC State possession Zach Edey blocked the shot and it was off to the races. Braden Smith would finally have his moment on the next possession when he hit his first shot of the game, a three, to put Purdue up 61-43.

The Purdue fans in the arena breathed a sigh of relief and it truly felt like the date with destiny was set. The scoring continued of course, but at that point we all knew the outcome. Purdue was headed for the National Championship game and either a rematch with Alabama or a date with the defending champion UCONN Huskies.