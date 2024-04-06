1 Purdue vs. #11 NC State at the Final Four - Predictions and Open Thread

Purdue plays in the Final Four today. I’m not sure I’ll ever get tired of saying that sentence. The Boilermakers will face the NC State Wolfpack in the first game today in an effort to play the final game of the season on Monday against the winner of game two. We all know that this is Purdue’s first Final Four game since 1980. There’s no need to discuss the history here, there’s no need to focus on the extreme gravity of the situation because the Purdue team isn’t focused on that. They are focused on the goal in front of them and they are focused on getting to Monday. The first test comes today.

Who: #11 Purdue (33-4) vs. #11 North Carolina State (26-14)

When: 6:09 p.m. ET | 3:09 p.m. PT

Where: Glendale, Arizona - State Farm Stadium - Capacity 63,000

TV: TBS, TNT, TruTV (Ian Eagle, Bill Raftery, Grant Hill, Tracy Wolfson)

National Radio: Westwood One (Kevin Kugler, Clark Kellogg, Jim Jackson)

Purdue Radio: Purdue Global Radio Network (Rob Blackman, Bobby Riddell)

Jumbo Heroes:

This is a game that Purdue fans have been looking forward to for 44 years. There’s so much emotion for Purdue fans here. I said it last week when I was in Detroit that I saw so many fans crying in the stands when it finally happened. When Purdue finally broke through and made it to the Final Four. That’s over now though. The team has to put that behind them and be focused on NC State. They can’t look back at what they’ve done this season. They have to solely look ahead to the game against the Wolfpack.

I think rebounding is going to be huge here as NC State isn’t a great defensive rebounding team. Then there is the question of if DJ Burns Jr. can keep up with Zach Edey on the court, some things that few people can do. I think Purdue keeps dominating the glass and comes away with a close victory.

Purdue 74

NC State 68

Garret:

Drew and I already mentioned in the preview that NC State’s “rotation” is but seven dudes. That already doesn’t bode well for a Cinderella team facing a deep bench that happened to be a #1 seed.

That said, they’ve been playing insanely good team basketball in their win streak of nine consecutive elimination game wins to get to this point as a #11 seed.

Purdue has all the tools to outlast a valiant Wolfpack effort. I see Wolfpack putting up a good fight for 80% of the game before Purdue pulls away.

Boilers win 85-70.

Ryan:

Look, DJ Burns seems to be an awesome kid with charisma and heart and I’m fairly sure he’s used to being the goliath on the basketball court. Saturday, he will be David against Zach Edey. This Purdue team may or may not believe in destiny, but they are a team on a mission to get to the promised land in the desert. It’s been said throughout the season that the goal is not just a Final Four appearance but a ring. I think Purdue will take that next step towards a ring after doing what they do best. Get the ball down to Zach Edey and let him dominate unless he dishes it out to open shooters to knock it down. Let Zach wear down the NC State front court and get them in foul trouble then funnel everything down towards the big man on defense and make the Wolfpack hit tough mid-range jumpers.

Purdue - 82

NC State - 68

Gabi:

You can’t overlook anyone at this point obviously, I’d say Purdue is the overall better team on paper but as of now they are both 4-0 in the tournament. Burns dropped 29 against Duke and Diarro has had three double-doubles in the last four games when only averaging 6 points and 7.8 boards during regular season. For Burns size he is surprisingly light on his feet and good in the post but he hasn’t went up against anyone to the caliber of Edey. He has to battle all 300 lbs on both ends of the floor and as Zach proved last game he can play all 40 minutes effectively. I don’t think conditioning wise he’s going to be able to keep up with someone like Edey. He’ll either be gassed or get into foul trouble trying to stop him. Jones has his work cut out for him with Horne but I still like Purdues overall chances with this one. We are a much better rebounding team so even if shots aren’t falling we should get a lot of second chance points. Of course, anything can happen and some dude can go off against us from the arc but Purdue has weathered that storm before. NC state doesn’t have a lot of depth so if they get into foul trouble it’s going to be a long night. My prediction is they hang with Purdue to start off maybe even jump to an early lead but the Boilers wear them out and put the game away in the second half.

Purdue: 80

NC State: 69

Drew:

Purdue makes their First Final 4 since 1980 and ends up playing for a championship. Foul trouble cripples NC State in the second half and Purdue pulls away and never looks back.

Purdue: 82

NC State 74