Hammer and Rails (and Nationwide) Final Four Survey Results

We’ve been putting out these survey questions for you on and off all year. With Purdue headed to the Final Four I didn’t want to ask who you thought would win, I didn’t want to jinx anything after all, but it looks like the national SB Nation folks had no such qualms so I might as well share the results right here. First though, let’s go with the fun ones I asked.

In a surprising development, to me at least, just 18% of respondents said they planned to go to the Final Four. I suppose I shouldn’t be surprised as it’s a far hike and is fairly costly to attend. However, 18% could be enough to take over the arena. We will have to wait and see.

Next, I asked how much Purdue Final Four gear you all had purchased and I have a theory on this one I will share after the results.

70% of Purdue fans have bought 0 Final Four items. My theory is that most of you are waiting to see if you can buy some Purdue National Champion gear but if not will then settle for the Final Four gear. Am I right?

Next, we turn to the national questions and they are exactly what you think they are.

An incredible 76% of fans think that Purdue will beat NC State today. Listen, I love the confidence, but I also know that this is a Final Four matchup and nothing is easy, and nothing is given. Purdue will have to fight like hell to take down the Wolfpack.

Now, the final question. Who do national respondents think will win the whole thing?

This isn’t surprising to me at all. UCONN is the heavy favorite with Purdue coming in behind them. There are two game left for whoever the winner will be and so we will know the real answer in just a few days time.