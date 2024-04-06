Purdue Basketball: NC State Preview

North Carolina State University

Basic Information

Location: Raleigh, North Carolina

Type of School: Public Land Grant University

Mascot: Mr. Wuf & Mrs. Wuf

Team Record and Ranking

Overall Record: 26-14

ACC Record: 9-11

KenPom Ranking: 43

NCAA Tournament Seed: 11

Head Coach - Kevin Keatts

Seasons at NC State: 7

Career Record: 211-121

Other Head Coaching Jobs:

UNC Wilmington: 2014-2017 (72-28)

NC State Record: 139 - 93

Conference Championships: 3 (UNCW)

Tournament Champions: 3 (2 UNCW 1 NC State)

NCAA Appearances: 5 (2 UNCW, 3 NC State)

NCAA Tournament Record: 4-4

Kenpom Style of Play

() = National Ranking per Kenpom

Offense

Adj. Efficiency: 115.1 (40)

Avg. Poss. Length: 17.1 (116)

Defense

Adj. Efficiency: 99.0 (44)

Avg. Poss. Length: 18.0 (289)

Tempo

Adj. Tempo: 68.1 (143)

Kenpom 4 Factors

() = National Ranking per Kenpom

Effective FG%: 50.9 (157)

Turnover %: 13.7 (9)

Off. Reb. %: 28.4 (191)

FTA/FGA: 32.6 (183)

Defense

Effective FG%: 49.5 (116)

Turnover %: 17.5 (139)

Off. Reb. %: 29 (181)

FTA/FGA: 31.9 (156)

Personnel

NC State Starters Position Number Player Class Height Weight Previous Team(s) Minutes Points Rebounds Assists Position Number Player Class Height Weight Previous Team(s) Minutes Points Rebounds Assists Point Guard 12 Michael O'Connell Sr. 6'2" 195 Stanford 25.4 5.8 3.5 3.2 Shooting Guard 0 DJ Horne Sr. 6'2" 180 Arizona State 32.4 16.8 3.4 2.1 Small Forward 14 Casey Morsell Sr. 6'3" 200 Virginia 32.6 11.4 2.7 1.7 Power Forward 23 Mohamed Diarra Jr. 6'10" 215 Missouri 21.9 6.4 7.8 0.6 Center 30 DJ Burns Sr. 6'9" 275 Winthrop 24.8 13 4.1 2.8

NC State Bench Position Number Player Class Height Weight Previous Team(s) Minutes Points Rebounds Assists Position Number Player Class Height Weight Previous Team(s) Minutes Points Rebounds Assists Power Forward 1 Jayden Taylor Jr. 6'4" 195 Butler 27.3 11.2 3.6 1.4 Center 34 Ben Middlebrooks Jr. 6'10" 240 Clemson 16 5.8 4.3 0.6

NCAA Tournament Performance

NCAA Tournament Points Player Texas Tech Oakland Marquette Duke Average Player Texas Tech Oakland Marquette Duke Average Michael O'Connell 0 12 8 6 6.5 DJ Horne 16 11 19 20 16.5 Casey Morsell 8 11 15 8 10.5 Mohamed Diarra 17 11 11 3 10.5 DJ Burns 16 24 4 29 18.25 Jayden Taylor 0 8 6 3 4.25 Ben Middlebrooks 22 2 4 7 8.75 Breon Pass 2 0 0 0 0.5

*Note: If you’re interested on a statistical breakdown of how NC State went from being one ACC tournament loss away from the N.I.T. to the Final 4, check out my Wolfpack in Progress article from earlier in the week.

2023-’24 Season Awards

DJ Horne

All-ACC - 3rd Team

All-ACC Tournament - 1st Team

NCAA Tournament All-Region

DJ Burns

All-ACC Tournament - 1st Team

ACC Tournament MVP

NCAA Tournament All-Region

Mohamed Diarra

All-ACC Tournament - 2nd

Michael O’Connell

All-ACC Tournament Team - 1st Team

NC State on Offense

As I show in the aforementioned “Wolfpack in Progress” article, the emergence of the NC State frontcourt has been the driving force of their tournament run. DJ Burns is the star, but Mohamed Diarra, the one-time reserve, allows DJ Burns to play a more active role in the offense now that he’s not the only ‘Pack big guy on the floor.

Look for Diarra in the “dunker” role on most NC State pick-and-rolls. His overall skill level on offense isn’t the highest, but if you toss it up over the rim, he’s going to go get it. When he’s not rolling to the rim and dunking lobs, Diarra is hitting the offensive boards. His 9.5% offensive rebound rate tops the team, and he tends to finish off offensive rebounds with dunks. He’s a tough cover because he’s a pure finisher. He’s not going to do much in the offense until he dunks home a lob or tips in an offensive rebound. Purdue defenders can’t lose interest in him and give him space to work after the ball heads towards the basket.

That brings me to DJ Burns. I’m not sure how much time I should spend on Burns because he’s been front and center on your television for the last two weeks. Purdue does have some unique insight into his skill set though. A crafty, hefty big man capable of picking a defense apart with his passing skills should seem familiar to Zach Edey. He played against Trevion Williams in practice and Trevion is the perfect comp to Burns on the offensive end.

Burns also has the same issue Tre has on occasion. He’s a below-the-rim player that occasionally struggles to score over height. His game is built on getting position in the paint and using his hefty frame to create space to get off shots. Burns is skilled by necessity. It’s hard for him to shoot over taller centers, subsequently he’s figured out how to either spin off of them or get them to fall for his fakes. Zach won’t fall for fakes because he doesn’t jump to block post shots. I expect him to play behind Burns and make DJ find a way to score over 7’4”. I expect Purdue to double him in some situations, but his passing worries me more than his scoring today.

The good thing about Burns on offense is he doesn’t draw many fouls. He’s a finesse player with the body of a left tackle. He draws 3.5 fouls per 40 minutes of playing time. Zach draws 9.9 fouls per 40, and Trey draws 4.3. In terms of drawing fouls, Burns is slightly better than Fletcher Loyer. That’s one reason I’m not sweating the Zach vs Burns match-up as everyone else. You’ve got a guy that doesn’t draw many fouls playing against a guy that gets hacked from the moment he walks onto the court. I think attrition rules the day and DJ spends a good part of the game on the bench.

Outside of the frontcourt, the late-season surge of Michael O’Connell is the other driving force behind NC State. The senior transfer out of Stanford has finished all but one NCAA tournament game (vs. Marquette) with 5 or more assists. Part of his surge in assists comes from Diarra. As Braden can attest, it’s nice when you can throw the ball towards the rim and know your guy is going to get it. For this reason, I think you’ll see Zach sitting in his familiar center field position in front of the rim more than people think. Sure, the Burns vs Edey match-up is the talk of the game, but I wouldn’t be surprised to see Kaufmann-Renn do the majority of the hard work against Burns while Edey keeps Diarra from dunking O’Connell lobs and drop-offs.

O’Connell’s scoring has also taken off down the stretch. Starting against Louisville on March 12th, he’s averaged 10 points a game (and it would be higher if not for the goose egg he put up against Texas Tech). His 3-point shooting, in particular, has found its groove. He’s 6-14 from deep in the tournament, including his 3-5 performance against Oakland that helped stave off a second-round upset. He’s not a flashy point guard, but he’s solid, and Purdue would be smart not to give him too many wide-open looks. He’s not a volume shooter, but he has a knack for hitting big shots, often times because he’s left alone by a defense stretching to cover both Burns and DJ Horne.

I’ll get to Horne in a moment, but next on the list is Casey Morsell. The Virginia defector plays like he was recruited by Tony Bennett. He’s a smart, hard-nosed player better suited for offense than defense. You don’t see many 6’3” players shooting 28% from 3 on the court these days, but Morsell makes up for his poor perimeter shooting by driving the ball to the basket and picking up fouls. He shot the second most free throws (behind reserve guard Jayden Taylor) for the Pack, and hits at an 80% rate. His other strength is transition. He’s dangerous in the open floor and attacks the rim with abandon. He put up 15 on Marquette and 11 against Oakland. Morsell is the guy most teams double off of, but be aware. As soon as you help off Morsell, he’s cutting to the basket and Burns will find him if he’s open.

I saved DJ Horne for last because he’s the guy that’s been lost in the media shuffle a little. Horne is a quick, 6’1”, 175-pound guard capable of scoring at all 3 levels. Centers like Burns haven’t bothered Purdue’s defense. They are well-equipped to defend the post with Edey and Kaufmann-Renn. When Purdue struggles on defense, it’s usually because a guard like Horne goes off, and make no mistake, DJ Horne can go off. He has the following games under his belt this season:

31 Points vs Wake Forest on 13-21 shooting (4-7 from 3)

27 Points vs Clemson on 10-20 shooting (5-11 from 3)

32 Points vs Syracuse on 11-22 shooting (6-10 from 3)

In total he has 8 games this season where he’s scored 25+ points.

Purdue can’t get so caught up in stopping Burns that they let Horne get hot because he gets the type of hot where you just shake your head and trudge down to the other end of the court after Horne hits his 3rd off-balanced 3 with a hand in his face in as many trips. I expect this to be a job for Lance Jones. Normally I would say Lance needs to run Horne off the line and make him shoot mid-range jumpers, but Horne likes the mid-range pull-up, just like Braden. You’ve got to play him straight up, keep a hand in his face, and hope he doesn’t get hot. For your Purdue old heads reading this, think Willie Dean, but with a flamethrower jump shot. If Purdue loses this game, it’s because Horne goes for 25+ and dominates the game down the stretch.

The NC State bench is as deep as a kiddie pool, but they bring in two guys that could start for many programs. Ben Middlebrooks, a Clemson transfer, will come in at either the 4 or the 5. At 6’10, 225, he plays with exuberant energy at all times. That’s why he commits a team-high 6.8 fouls per 40 minutes. He had the game of his life against Texas Tech, putting up 21 points on 6 of 8 shooting while hitting 9 of 10 from the free-throw line. His second-best performance was 78 points on 2 of 5 shooting against Duke. He doesn’t concern me, considering Purdue’s frontcourt depth, but he’s a hard worker and unlike DJ Burns, tends to draw fouls. His 5.3 fouls drawn per 40 minutes lead NC State and he converts on 74% of his foul shots.

Jayden Taylor is the guard off the bench. The senior transfer from Butler (via Indianapolis and Perry Meridian High School) started 29 games before getting shuffled to the bench when Diarra was inserted into the starting lineup. He’s a decent shooter off the bench, hitting 36% of his deep shots, and he’s not hesitant to pull the trigger. Purdue really needs some bench scoring in this one, because NC State usually gets 6-8 points from Taylor, and he’s capable of having the occasional big game. In the last game of the ACC regular season, he put up 28 in a loss to Pitt. He has 6 20+ point games on his resume this season. He hasn’t hit double digits in the tournament yet, but if you’re looking for the “guy off the bench that goes nuts against Purdue,” you only have two options, and Taylor is the guy you should worry about.

NC State on Defense

I spend time talking up the opponent because if you’re reading this article, you probably have a decent idea about what Purdue does on offense. You can talk about match-ups all you want, but in the end, Purdue has the best player on the court, and it’s not particularly close.

If NC State stays with their normal game plan, expect Zach to get some single coverage in the post. The Wolfpack relies on Burns to guard bigger post players. He’s tough to get position against and makes guys shoot over him. He also blocks a surprising amount of shots for someone his size. The one concern I have is his quick hands. Zach has been stripped getting into his right-hand hook when he brings the ball down to chest level. If you show Burns the ball he’s going to poke it away.

If NC State stays single covering Zach, both Burns and Middlebrooks will end up in foul trouble sooner rather than later. If that happens, it’s game over for the ‘Pack. I wouldn’t be surprised to see them try and hide Burns in a zone if he gets in foul trouble, but let’s be real, zoning one of the best shooting teams in the nation is a huge risk. Purdue has too many shooters and moves the ball too well to challenge them to hit open outside shots. Throw in Zach and TRK on the boards, and while a zone may be what NC State is forced into because of foul trouble, it’s not what they would prefer.

Other than that, there is nothing remarkable about NC State on defense. Their advanced stats are ok. They don’t turn teams over, don’t rebound particularly well, and I’m not concerned about DJ Burns as a rim protector.

If Purdue plays their offensive game and hits the shots it normally hits, I don’t see a way forward for NC State unless they go off on offense for 90+. I don’t think they can contain Purdue (most can’t) their best bet is Zach getting into foul trouble and the guards missing shots. It’s happened before, but it’s a tough thing to hang your hat on if you’re Kevin Keatts. At the same time, you’re an 11 seed on a 9-game winning streak, including 2 overtime wins. Getting lucky has been a major part of their run. They’re hoping it holds out again tonight.

Film Study

I didn’t do any sort of film study on NC State, but plenty of smart people on the internet did! I really like the work Joe Jackson (@joejacksonCBB) does in his film break downs and I thought his video scouting report might be of some interest. Give Joe a follow on twitter. He’s got tons of great Big 10 and Purdue content.

Prediction

KenPom

Purdue: 81

NC State: 71

Confidence: 82%

Drew

Purdue: 87

NC State: 77

My score prediction for this game changes by the hour, but the fundamentals remain the same. Purdue does what NC State does on offense but the do it better, and they’re the better defensive team. Burns and Horne are an issue, but Zach Edey is THE ISSUE. Throw in Purdue’s outstanding shooting and I don’t think NC State can score enough to keep up with the Boilermakers efficiency death machine. The Wolfpack keeps it close in the 1st half but get in foul trouble and can’ keep up the pace.

The train keeps a rollin’ into the National Championship game.