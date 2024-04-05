The Old Gold Show - Battle of the Bigs

This is the last episode of the Old Gold Show before the Final Four starts on Saturday. Casey and I recorded this one earlier in the week and the focus was entirely on NC State. I mean honestly, what else would we even talk about in this one?

As you read this I will be waiting in an airport, or in the air, or maybe even in Phoenix if you read this really late in the day. Casey has been in Phoenix since Thursday and is providing coverage over at Boiler Upload that I’d recommend you all check out. They are also running a deal now for a year of their services for just $44 since it’s been 44 years since Purdue had been to the Final Four.

We talk all about DJ Burns and Mahamed Diarra who are two of the biggest threats on this NC State team. They are big in more ways than one. NC State plays big and it’ll be up to Purdue to slow them down. Of course, Purdue has a big or two of their own. I ask Casey how the defense will handle Burns and Diarra and how Burns and Diarra will handle Purdue on offense. So give us a listen and prepare for the Final Four right along with us.