Know Your Enemy: NC State

We here at Hammer and Rails are fortunate to have a nice network of writers and contributors as a part of SB Nation and that expands to Purdue’s opponent for the Final Four, NC State. Backing the Pack is the Wolfpack affiliate so Andrew and I reached out to see if we could pick the brain of one of their writers, Steven Muma (@akulawolf). Steven graciously agreed to swap Q and A’s with us as he is swamped right now with two basketball programs in the Final Four between the men’s and women’s teams. Below is the Q and A on the NC State side of things. Be sure to check out Backing the Pack for our answers to Steven’s questions regarding Purdue!

It’s no secret that NC State is on an incredible heater during their run in the ACC tourney and now the NCAA tournament. How has this run been possible and what has changed since the struggles to end the regular season?

None of it looked remotely possible as the ACC tournament was getting started–I thought the team looked cooked at the end of the regular season and ready to be done with this year. And they looked like they felt that way in that first game against Louisville before eventually getting it together, then looked impressive the next night, and then I think the belief started taking hold once they beat Duke the night after that.

During this run they’ve become a more consistent, solid team at both ends of the floor, but if there’s any one thing to the turnaround, it’s DJ Burns, who has been the difference-maker we thought we were getting for the entire season. DJ Horne has continued his strong play after a breakout February, and the role players have all elevated their play in one way or another.

NC State hasn’t done much double teaming in the post so far this season. With Zach Edey being their next draw, do you expect that to change?

My guess is initially they won’t double–they’ll probably want to see if Burns actually can use his weight to prevent Edey from catching the ball deep in the post–but of course all of that is subject to change. I don’t think there’s any defensive look from NC State that would surprise me.

Much to the dismay of some fans, Purdue and specifically, Zach Edey, draw a lot of fouls. If the NC State bigs get into foul trouble, where does their rotation turn to?

That is the other major factor in State’s defensive approach, and if/when there is some foul trouble, the Wolfpack is comfortable playing with four guards. The team has gotten here with a seven-man rotation and that won’t change, so the bigs are going to have to pick their battles wisely when it comes to defending Edey.

NC State does not force a lot of turnovers. What do they do defensively that has changed what they’ve done over their last 9 victories?

They’ve just been better collectively–communicating, moving–and they’ve been better defending the paint. Mohammed Diarra’s emergence has helped them substantially on the defensive glass, and opponents are only shooting about 28% from three in this stretch. That 3FG% is a bit fortunate, but hey, being both lucky and good is how a run like this happens.

Obviously, DJ Burns Jr. has been one of the stars of the NCAA Tournament. What makes him so effective?

He has the excellent footwork and touch from the midrange on in that seem totally incongruent with his body type, which is why he became a fan-favorite pretty much from his debut last season. You wouldn’t expect somebody like him to play with the finesse that he does, though he’s more than happy to bully a defender down into the paint before hitting them with a scoring flourish down there.

Also, has DJ Burns faced anyone remotely similar to Zach Edey?

Nope. Unless you count the two walk-ons inside a very large trench coat at practice this week.

**Side Note** This sounds absolutely hilarious, and teams should definitely try it out.

Not only does NC State have DJ Burns, but DJ Horne is an incredible shooter. How has the Illinois St /Arizona St transfer made such an impact on this team?

It took him some time to adjust, I think, because he’s not a point guard but NC State has asked him to fill that role anyway. He has to key the pick-and-roll because there’s nobody else to do it, and I give him a lot of credit for sticking with it and getting better there. His improvement in effectiveness scoring inside the arc has been pivotal, and he hasn’t let the role change affect his outside shooting. There was a stretch of six games from the end of January to late February in which he scored at least 24 points every time out.

Being that Ramadan is still ongoing until Tuesday, Mohamed Diarra is still fasting from dawn until sunset. Has there been any details on how he is handling playing while fasting?

He’s handled it incredibly well–you wouldn’t know he’s fasting just by watching his play–though as he has been quick to point out to everyone, he’s used to this because he’s been doing it since he was 12. His routine the last few weeks involves getting up before dawn so he can get a meal in and hydrate–including by IV on game days.

It hasn’t been incredibly long since Purdue played NC State to OT back in December of 2021. Purdue had four current players log minutes in that game (Edey, Gillis, Morton, and Furst). Casey Morsell and Ernest Ross also logged minutes for NC State. Specifically for Morsell, how has he progressed over the previous two and a half seasons?

Morsell had a breakout season in 2023, improving his three-point shooting to better than 41%, but his role changed a bit this year and it’s hurt his productivity some. Still, he’s a much better overall player than he was back then, and is the Pack’s best perimeter defender. He’s developed into a leader, and somebody State can count on not to make mistakes come crunch time.

Outside of Zach Edey and Braden Smith, is there a player on this Purdue squad that makes you nervous?

Tough not to fret about Mason Gillis, considering how he’s shot the ball from outside.

Same question, but for NC State. Outside of the DJ’s, who should the Purdue fans look out for or be nervous about?

Jayden Taylor has the ability off the wing to wreak some havoc both off the bounce and as a jump shooter. While his impact has diminished since the start of the NCAAs, that’s who I’d keep an eye on as a potential x-factor.

Is there a weakness NC State has that Purdue can exploit? If so, what?

NC State has had its problems on the defensive glass and can be foul-prone at times, so Purdue definitely doesn’t need to over-think this game. Test that interior defense early and often. State’s offense has struggled at times against drop coverage against the pick-and-roll, so I’ll be interested to see if that’s where Purdue opts to start at that end.

If you wake up after the game and see that NC State lost, what’s your prediction for what went wrong?

A rough shooting night in the dome, with Burns flummoxed by Edey’s size and in early foul trouble, leading to an off game for the offense. Don’t think NC State’s winning this one with defense.

Thanks again to Steven at Backing the Pack for exchanging Q and A’s! If you’re looking for an NC State perspective on the Final Four, give him a read or follow him on the Twitter / X @akulawolf