Purdue vs. NC State: Matchups To Watch

While the win Sunday was fun we still have a lot of work to do and that all starts Saturday against NC State. They are currently on a historic final four run; they almost didn’t even make the tournament before running through the ACC tournament including knocking off 1 seed North Carolina in the championship game. Since then they have beat Texas Tech, Oakland, Marquette and Duke to advance to Phoenix for the final weekend.

The more I read about the Wolfpack the more amazed I am that they have made it this far. Momentum is a crazy thing; it seems every game some guy is scoring way more than their season average while also holding their opponent to well under theirs.

Honestly I like this match up for Purdue. They rely on post play and aren’t a small guard shoot lights out type of team. Not to say someone can’t go off against us because well it’s a double-digit seed against Purdue but I do think we are a harder matchup for them than us. When you have the NPOY, he is usually a problem for opponents. Let’s look at some potential matchups for Saturday:

Zach Edey vs DJ Burns

Burns has been a big talking point thus far for Cinderella Story NC State. The 6’ 9”, 275 pound big man is surprisingly light on his feet with some good post moves and elite pass making. He also has a good little jump shot and Duke had no answer for him as he dropped 29 points and had 4 rebounds. He kind of reminds me of a bulkier Trevion Williams. He’s been a factor in NC States historic run considering his showing against Duke, when you look at the season as a whole he’s averaging 13 points.

This will be a fun matchup, and not to take nothing against Burns but going up against Edey is entirely different animal. As every coach has said before, Zach is impossible to prepare for. He’s got 7 inches on burns and entirely different body frame; Edey plays more minutes and is in a lot better shape. I doubt he gets many post moves around Big Z, he may try and pull him out and hit a little jumper but I think he is going to tire out fast battling all 300 lbs of Edey in the lane.

NC state doesn’t double the post, Edey should have his way in the paint with Burns on both ends of the floor. Burns also isn’t a very good rebounder for his size; so second chance points, something Purdue is one of the best at in the country will also be in our favor.

My guess is Burns hangs in there for a little before he gets gassed and has to sit or gets slow on defense ending up in foul trouble. An important key will be making sure his guards aren’t open when he gets into trouble in the paint, like I said before he is an elite pass maker so getting the ball and kicking it out for an open look is something to watch out for.

Lance Jones vs DJ Horne

Horne is their scorer, the 6’1” point guard runs the show for the Wolfpack. He averages almost 17 points a game and has put up 19 and 20 in their last two games. He’s also good beyond the arc hitting almost 41%. I imagine Painter will put Jones instead of Smith on Horne to try and lock him down and pressure the ball. Jones is a good defender and Horne isn’t anything new Lance hasn’t seen all season. so as long as he stays in front and makes it hard for Horne to get easy looks, Purdue should be in good shape.

If for some reason Horne is just lighting us up. I could see Painter even sending Morton out there for a few minutes as a defensive specialist if we need a big stop. Morton hasn’t had much playing time but he’s an experienced senior and he knows his job when called upon.

TKR vs. Mohamed Diarra

Diarra is the other forward for NC state and also a big reason for their final four run. Only averaging 6.4 points and 7.8 boards per game the junior has now recorded three double-doubles during the tournament.

Diarra has been their main rebounder but he has him work cut out for him with TKR as well who can get his body into someone and has also proven his skills in the paint on the offensive side. After TKR, Diarra would have to deal with Gillis who is a different kind of forward hitting the three ball and crashing the boards. It’ll be interesting to see who plays here more at the 4 as Purdue has options in the post.

It will be a historic day for both teams both trying to reach the championship game. Does the Cinderella story continue for NC State or will Edey and co. prove too much to handle for the Wolfpack? Right now Purdue is 9 point favorites according to Draft Kings with the over/under set at 146.

