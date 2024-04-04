Purdue Basketball: Wolfpack In Progress

This started as a piece of a larger preview, but I thought it was interesting enough to pull out and publish now to give y’all something to look at while I finish up. Plus it was probably too much information for one article anyway.

As many of you know, I also write for Shakin’ The Southland (Clemson’s SB Nation site), and I was responsible for the Clemson vs NC State preview on February 17th. NC State won the game 78-77, but they would only win one of their next six games.

Looking back through that preview, trying to figure out how NC State ended up in the Final 4 as an 11 seed, I realized I already have some interesting data on the Wolfpack. I have all the stats up to February 16th from my Clemson preview.

All I’m looking at is minutes, points, assists, and rebounds. Those are as basic as stats get. I’m sure you would get a more nuanced picture with advanced metrics and more data points, and if you can find an article like that, you should read it instead of this one.

If you’re still here, this is what I’ve got.

Subtle Improvement

NC State Stat Changes from 2/16 - Today Position Player Minutes 2/16 Change Points 2/16 Change Rebounds 2/16 Change Assists 2/16 Change Position Player Minutes 2/16 Change Points 2/16 Change Rebounds 2/16 Change Assists 2/16 Change Point Guard Michael O'Connell 25.4 21.7 3.7 5.8 4.7 1.1 3.5 3.1 0.4 3.2 3.1 0.1 Shooting Guard DJ Horne 32.4 32 0.4 16.8 16.8 0 3.4 3.4 0 2.1 2.5 -0.4 Small Forward Casey Morsell 32.6 32.3 0.3 11.4 11.8 -0.4 2.7 2.8 -0.1 1.7 1.7 0 Power Forward Mohamed Diarra 21.9 15.1 6.8 6.4 4.6 1.8 7.8 6 1.8 0.6 0.3 0.3 Center DJ Burns 24.8 25.4 -0.6 13 11.9 1.1 4.1 4.3 -0.2 2.8 2.5 0.3 Power Forward Jayden Taylor 27.3 29.2 -1.9 11.2 11.3 -0.1 3.6 4 -0.4 1.5 1.4 0.1 Center Ben Middlebrooks 16 14.5 1.5 5.8 5.2 0.6 4.3 4 0.3 0.6 0.4 0.2 Guard Dennis Parker Jr. 15.4 17.3 -1.9 4.7 5.5 -0.8 3.2 3.7 -0.5 0.4 0.5 -0.1 Total N/A N/A N/A N/A 75.1 71.8 3.3 32.6 31.3 1.3 12.9 12.4 0.5

I was expecting a bigger overall change from 2/16 to today, but didn’t find anything earth-shattering when looking at the overall numbers.

In terms of the rotation, there was only one major change, but it’s one that has helped fuel the Wolfpack run. Namely, 6’10” Mohamed Diarra took over the starting power forward spot from 6’4” guard Jayden Taylor in the Clemson game. Taylor was playing power forward because 6’6” wing, and former starting power forward Dennis Parker Jr. went down to a mystery illness at the end of January, and still hasn’t recovered. He went from playing 20+ minutes a game, to under 10, to out of the rotation with the same illness (wishing the best for Dennis this has to be tough for him to watch from the sidelines). The Tigers had two burly bangers in the post (P.J. Hall and Ian Schieffelin), and Coach Keatts decided to go big with Diarra and hasn’t looked back.

Not only did the change supersize the NC State frontcourt, it allowed Taylor to come off the bench. Giving Coach Keatts an experienced guard option off the bench.

As far as scoring goes, Diarra bumped his average up by almost 2 points, but other than that, not much changed. Rebounds are similar to scoring. Diarra moved from 6 to 7.8 a game, but other than that, nothing monumental. Assists also stayed fairly static.

I know NC State is a different team now than when they played Clemson in the middle of February, but that difference is probably getting washed out in the volume of data. I decided to show you the numbers because I took the time to do them, but I wanted more of an answer. The next obvious move was to break out their NCAA tournament data and compare it to the total dataset, and that’s where the changes became apparent.

NCAA Tournament Data

*Note: Bold Indicates Starters

NCAA Tournament Minutes Player Texas Tech Oakland Marquette Duke Average Player Texas Tech Oakland Marquette Duke Average Michael O'Connell 37 42 37 39 38.75 DJ Horne 34 37 29 38 34.5 Casey Morsell 34 37 38 31 35 Mohamed Diarra 39 32 35 23 32.25 DJ Burns 16 42 27 29 28.5 Jayden Taylor 16 22 21 14 18.25 Ben Middlebrooks 23 13 13 26 18.75 Breon Pass 1 0 0 0 0.25

NCAA Tournament Points Player Texas Tech Oakland Marquette Duke Average Player Texas Tech Oakland Marquette Duke Average Michael O'Connell 0 12 8 6 6.5 DJ Horne 16 11 19 20 16.5 Casey Morsell 8 11 15 8 10.5 Mohamed Diarra 17 11 11 3 10.5 DJ Burns 16 24 4 29 18.25 Jayden Taylor 0 8 6 3 4.25 Ben Middlebrooks 22 2 4 7 8.75 Breon Pass 2 0 0 0 0.5

NCAA Tournament Assists Player Texas Tech Oakland Marquette Duke Average Player Texas Tech Oakland Marquette Duke Average Michael O'Connell 6 8 2 6 5.5 DJ Horne 5 2 1 3 2.75 Casey Morsell 1 1 0 2 1 Mohamed Diarra 1 2 1 1 1.25 DJ Burns 0 4 7 3 3.5 Jayden Taylor 1 2 1 1 1.25 Ben Middlebrooks 1 0 2 0 0.75 Breon Pass 0 0 0 0 0

NCAA Tournament Rebounds Player Texas Tech Oakland Marquette Duke Average Player Texas Tech Oakland Marquette Duke Average Michael O'Connell 5 2 2 11 5 DJ Horne 6 6 5 4 5.25 Casey Morsell 2 1 2 2 1.75 Mohamed Diarra 12 13 15 7 11.75 DJ Burns 1 11 4 4 5 Jayden Taylor 0 3 2 2 1.75 Ben Middlebrooks 4 8 7 5 6 Breon Pass 0 0 0 0 0

Cha-Cha-Cha-Cha-Changes...(Turn and Face the Wolfpack Strange)

Season to Tournament Average Minutes Player Season Minutes Tournament Minutes Total Minutes Change Player Season Minutes Tournament Minutes Total Minutes Change Michael O'Connell 25.4 38.75 13.35 DJ Horne 32.4 34.5 2.1 Casey Morsell 32.6 35 2.4 Mohamed Diarra 21.9 32.25 10.35 DJ Burns 24.8 28.5 3.7 Jayden Taylor 27.3 18.25 -9.05 Ben Middlebrooks 16 18.75 2.75 Breon Pass 5.2 0.25 -4.95

You’ll pardon me for breaking these charts into smaller chunks. I have a hard time dealing with all the numbers on the screen at once. Anyway, here comes the change.

Starting point guard Michael O’Connell has been on the court, on average, 13 minutes more than he was over the course of the season. That’s a substantial change, and one that seems to have settled the team down. O’Connell isn’t spectacular, but he’s steady and an excellent passer.

Mohamed Diarra, who is playing over 32 minutes a game in the tournament after averaging around 22 minutes over the entire season. That’s another 10 minutes for an explosive 6’10” athlete that leads the team in block rate.

To make way for extra O’Connell minutes, Jayden Taylor, a former starter, has seen his bench minutes cut by 9, and Breon Pass, another guard, has essentially been cut from the rotation. The Wolfpack have done all their tournament damage with a strict 7-man rotation.

Season to Tournament Points Player Season Points Tournament Points Points Change Player Season Points Tournament Points Points Change Michael O'Connell 5.8 6.5 0.7 DJ Horne 16.8 16.5 -0.3 Casey Morsell 11.4 10.5 -0.9 Mohamed Diarra 6.4 10.5 4.1 DJ Burns 13 18.25 5.25 Jayden Taylor 11.2 4.25 -6.95 Ben Middlebrooks 5.8 8.75 2.95 Breon Pass 4.7 0.5 -4.2

NC State’s back court is remarkably consistent, in terms of scoring, from their full season average to their tournament average. DJ Horne is their star guard, and he’s still scoring at about the same pace all season. Morsell is more of a defensive stopper and O’Connell is a pass first point guard. The front court (Burns, Diarra, Middlebrooks), on the other hand, has stepped up to the tune of an additional 12 points a game.

It goes beyond averages though. In their game against Texas Tech, Ben Middlebrooks came of the bench for 22 points. DJ Burns went for 24 against Oakland and hung a glorious 29 points on Duke. Burns only put up 4 points against Marquette but Morsell came up with 15 points and Diarra chipped in an additional 11. The point being; NC State has received a few out of character scoring games from the front court. Burns is averaging less than 20 points a game, but he put up 29 against Duke. Middlebrooks is averaging less than 10 points, and he dropped 22 on Tech. If Purdue can just hold the front court to their tournament average instead of having someone go off for big points, I don’t think NC State can score enough to win.

Former starting guard Jayden Taylor is playing a smaller scoring role in the offense. He's down 7 points from his season average during the tournament, and Pass is down a little over 4 points. Taylor is the only reliable scorer on the bench, with Middlebrooks significantly more likely to score 2 points than 20 points. That could come into play with Purdue’s ability to draw fouls. Kevin Keatts would prefer to only play 7 players. He can play 8 if absolutely necessary.

After that, he’s in deep, deep trouble. Only going 7 deep might work against finesse teams like Duke and Marquette, but the Boilermakers tend to expose teams without depth, and NC State fits into that category.

Season to Tournament Rebounding Player Season Rebounding Tournament Rebounding Change Player Season Rebounding Tournament Rebounding Change Michael O'Connell 3.5 5 1.5 DJ Horne 3.4 5.25 1.85 Casey Morsell 2.7 1.75 -0.95 Mohamed Diarra 7.8 11.75 3.95 DJ Burns 4.1 5 0.9 Jayden Taylor 3.6 1.75 -1.85 Ben Middlebrooks 4.3 6 1.7 Breon Pass 3.2 0 -3.2

It’s all about Diarra. For my money, he’s the difference between tournament NC State and regular season NC State. The dirty little secret about DJ Burns is that he isn’t into rebounding.

Diarra has stepped his rebounding game up to almost 4 over his season average during the tournament. Star guard DJ Horne is coming in almost 2 rebounds above his season average. Point guard Michael O’Connell is grabbing an additional board and a half, and reserve big Ben Middle Brooks is grabbing close to 2 more a game as well.

Much like the points, the rebounding improvement is driven by the frontcourt. Diarra has established himself as one of the premier rebounders in the tournament. Granted, he’s not Zach Edey elite, but few are. Holding Diarra to the two-time National Player of the Year standard seems harsh.

Season to Tournament Assists Player Season Assists Tournament Assists Change Player Season Assists Tournament Assists Change Michael O'Connell 3.2 5.5 2.3 DJ Horne 2.1 2.75 0.65 Casey Morsell 1.7 1 -0.7 Mohamed Diarra 0.6 1.25 0.65 DJ Burns 2.8 3.5 0.7 Jayden Taylor 1.5 1.25 -0.25 Ben Middlebrooks 0.6 0.75 0.15 Breon Pass 0.4 0 -0.4

O’Connell, along with Diarra, has stepped his game up during the tournament. An additional 2.3 assists a game is an impressive improvement for the point guard. NC State’s season assist percentage is 48%, good for 246th in the nation. Their tournament assist percentage is 58.2%, that’s a remarkable 10% improvement. It would place the Wolfpack in the mid to late 30s in terms of national ranking.

If you’re looking for improvement outside of the front court, NC State’s ability (and willingness) to share the rock has skyrocketed during their tournament run. They’re sticking with their sets a little longer before resorting to a wing iso for Horne or a post iso for Burns, and their patience is being rewarded in easy points around the basket off of O’Connell dump offs. Purdue will need to keep the ‘Pack lead guard out of the paint, because that’s where he does his damage, dropping dimes to post players and slashing wings.

What Does This Mean for Purdue?

Purdue needs to try to get tournament NC State to play more like regular season NC State. Don’t forget, as good as the Wolfpack have looked recently, they weren’t going to make the tournament without their ACC tournament win.

Neutralizing the frontcourt is Purdue’s specialty, and the frontcourt is the difference between regular season and tournament NC State. As Purdue fans have witnessed, most teams only have one serviceable “big”. NC State has a rebounding savant in Diarra, a beast on the block in Burns, and another athletic 6’10”, 240 big on the bench in Ben Middlebrooks who can both score and rebound. They’ve been overwhelming teams with size.

What NC State’s suddenly froggy frontcourt hasn’t faced is a team like Purdue. The Boilermakers are 1 of 1 in terms of size and toughness. Keep in mind, as big as DJ Burns looks, he’s giving up at least 7 inches of height and possibly 15-20 pounds (although I think Burns is a little shorter than his listed 6’9” and a little heavier than his listed 275) to Zach. Purdue still has a massive size advantage in the middle.

To further complicate matters for their resurgent frontcourt, Purdue plays an honest-to-goodness power forward in Trey Kaufmann-Renn. He’s not a big wing. He’s not a designated screener and rebounder. Trey is a 6’9”, 230-pound post player. That’ll be a somewhat new experience for Mr. Diarra, who at springy 6’10”, 225, has been able to out-athlete opposing 4’s and jump over them for rebounds. It’s going to be hard for him to jump with TKR’s rear end in mid-section. If he’s too quick for TRK, then Mason will pound on him, and if that doesn’t work Purdue can always dust off Caleb Furst, another 6’10, 225 post player with starting experience at Purdue’s disposal.

Purdue is loaded in the post, and that’s not including the 7’3” Swedish monster. NC State goes 3 deep, and Middlebrooks is much closer to the guy who scored 2 points on Oakland than the guy who put up 22 on Texas Tech.

We’ve seen what NC State, minus a dominant frontcourt, looks like, and that’s an average, at best, team. It’s up to Purdue and Zach Edey to make them revert to the team that looked like it was going to get Kevin Keatts fired before their historic run. Teams are converting around 47% of their efforts from inside the arc against Purdue. NC State punished Duke inside, hitting 53% of their 2-point attempts and pulling the upset despite only hitting 3, 3-points on the night.

They did the same thing to Marquette, shooting 51% from 2 but also hit 9/23 from deep. They shot 53% from two against Oakland and hit 9-23 from range. In the opener, they beat up Texas Tech in the paint, shooting 55% from two while hitting 5 of 13 3’s. Their shooting is erratic at best. Only 33% of their shots come from outside, and they hit around 35%. If this turns into a 3-point shooting contest, Purdue has a great chance of winning.

NC State has built their run on improved frontcourt play paired with more consistent guard play. Purdue needs to take away the frontcourt and make NC State lean on their guards like they did earlier in the year. The 3-point line looks mighty tempting when there is a 7’4” monster in the lane.

I’m hopeful that they take the bait.