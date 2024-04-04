Boiler Alert Podcast - Breaking Down the NC State Wolfpack

With Detroit squarely in our rearview mirrors it’s time to turn our focus to Phoenix. And that means turning our attention to the NC State Wolfpack. The 10th place ACC team has gone on a 9 game winning streak to make their way to the Final Four. They won 5 straight games in the ACC Tournament before finding themselves winners of four straight to head to the Final Four.

Ryan gives us all the skinny on what we know about NC State. Who are the DJs? What will they do with their post-defense? Surely, they won’t stick to their single coverage that they’ve done all year will they? Maybe they will, and stop calling me surely.

Then we talk about the guards on this team and who can hurt Purdue from deep. Finally, we talk about just general feelings about this matchup and what Purdue needs to do to walk away with a victory. So give us a listen!