The Old Gold Show - It Finally Happened! Purdue to the Final Four

Casey and I talk the games and the emotions.

By jumboheroes
/ new
NCAA Basketball: NCAA Tournament Midwest Regional Championship-Tennessee vs Purdue Lon Horwedel-USA TODAY Sports

Casey and I return from a long break, and a lost episode that somehow didn’t get posted prior to the Gonzaga game, to talk through these Sweet 16 and Elite 8 games. There’s so much to breakdown in this one including Braden Smith’s maestro of a game against Gonzaga and then the incredible performance of Zach Edey against Tennessee.

Casey and I were lucky enough to be in attendance for both of these games. We talk about what we saw on the floor and throughout our time in Detroit. It was a monumental thing to be able to see in the moment and to see it live. I still can’t fully comprehend both that it happened and that I was able to be there on press row in the front row and then walk onto the court and watch the celebration. It’s been a joy.

So recap this with us and enjoy the emotions.

Be on the lookout for a second episode coming out on Friday where we break down NC State.

