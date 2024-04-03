A Moment In History, A Lifetime Of Memories

We finally freaking did it. I’ve been sitting here for two days just kind of reveling in what happened Sunday because it really has felt so surreal. Purdue is in the Final Four.

I don’t think there is a Purdue fan out there that wasn’t nervous heading into this tournament. Purdue has had good teams, Purdue has had great teams, Purdue has had the guy who goes off for 40 in an elite 8 and still hadn’t reached this point in over 40 years. It got to a point where I think we all thought, maybe it just never happens again.

Rewind back to the first game; I had the normal game jitters, but I really didn’t think this team would go out like that again. They weren’t losing to a damn 16 seed. And they didn’t and won convincingly, kitchen sink and all. But for some reason that second game was looming large in my head. A lot of people’s brackets thought Utah State or TCU would upset us and amped them up as a team “Purdue has problems with.” Would if we run into poor shooting, would if we have costly turnovers? I was legit sick to my stomach before that game. We didn’t beat them; we ran them out of the damn gym. We deflated them and by the end they looked like they wanted to be anywhere but there.

We’ve won games in March sure; I don’t know that I’ve ever seen a team look so demoralized like that. This team wasn’t letting inferior teams stick around, they were delivering the kill shot. They were stepping on throats. Man, this feels good. I think that’s when It kind of turned for me; this team is locked in, it doesn’t matter the seed or the opponent, it was their time. Gonzaga game was good for a half before Purdue did what Purdue has been doing all season, wore them out and pulled away.

It was finally time for the Elite 8, and I was bummed when game times were announced. I don’t know about you but a 2:20 tip off on Easter was just not the vibe I was going for in what was the biggest game of the season thus far. I have a big Catholic family and I am a mom, skipping Easter just isn’t an option and as much as I love Purdue, I’m not missing a holiday with my kids to go to a game, so I had two options. Have the game on in a chaotic environment or don’t check anything and watch when I get home. Let’s be honest, there was no way I wouldn’t check scores so I chose option A and knew I could rewatch when I got home pending a win.

To be honest, I like watching games alone. I’m not a go to a bar and scream with a 100 other people type of person when it comes to Purdue basketball. I like to listen to the announcers and when I start having a panic attack it’s better not to be around a bunch of people. So, there I was at my moms, the youngest of 8, and 23 nieces and nephews all running around. Suffice to say, it’s a lot of people. We had Purdue grads and non-grads; we had die-hard fans and people who didn’t really care. We had my dad who is 71 all the way down to my daughter who is 2.

After lunch we turned the game on and all the die-hards gathered around, the naysayers poked their fun that this was just a game and why are we acting so crazy after one basket not even a minute in. But then something happened. The kids came in from their easter egg hunt and joined in on the clapping. My dad and brother stopped their conversation to look over at the tv and watch along as well. By the end of the game there I was with 30+ people who may not have all come to Easter thinking about the Purdue game but were there completely tuned in and cheering all together. My family supporting my other family.

That’s what Purdue does, that’s what sports do. I know for some they don’t understand the obsession, the love, the loyalty we feel for it. But as Matt Painter always says, it’s bigger than just basketball. And for 40 minutes I got to enjoy one of my favorite things with my favorite people and see them enjoy it too. So yes, the final four was what we all wanted but the emotion after the game, not just because of me but for you and these moments we get to experience together. For Gene Keady. For Matt Painter. For the Three Amigos and the Baby Boilers. For Carsen Edwards and Robbie Hummel. For Ethan Morton and Caleb Furst who sacrificed it all for the sake of the team. For Cliz and Biggie. For all the ones that came so close but fell short. And for my kids who don’t really understand how big that moment was but when they get older, and their fandom grows will remember being there watching that game with their mom when Purdue made history. It’s a memory I know I will cherish forever.

Us Purdue fans are a family and like all families we have the crazy uncles, the positive grandmas, the doom and gloom cousins, the ones who are never happy and the ones who are always happy. But at the end of the day, we share a common passion and love for the game, for our school. And now we are finally heading to Phoenix to see what else this team can do, I’ve enjoyed this moment but it’s not over just yet. Two more games and Purdue does what no other team in school history has done before, two more games and we hang a banner we have never had at Mackey (for the men of course, our women are still the only Big Ten team to bring home that trophy.) I don’t know about you, but I have a feeling the end of our season isn’t going to come Saturday. Let’s do this, Boiler Up!