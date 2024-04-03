Hammer and Rails Reacts Survey

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Purdue Boilermakers fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

Purdue is in the Final Four, so this week’s questions are a little different than what we’ve done in the past. I didn’t want to put out a question about if you think Purdue would win, I don’t need that on my conscience if Purdue were to lose, so instead I’m focusing on the fun.

Plus, I just want to get an idea of how many Boilermakers will be on the road to Phoenix in the coming days. As I was planning my trip it was pretty difficult just logistics wise. I hope all of you can find a way to make it to Arizona.