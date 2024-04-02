Purdue’s 2024 March to the Final Four - Dispatches from Detroit

I sometimes don’t know what I did to deserve this job. This role that so many would do unspeakable things to have. Co-managing this site has truly been a joy over the last 1.5 years. Since I joined Hammer and Rails as a contributor over a decade ago I’ve been able to cover regular season road games, the Big Ten Tournament, and multiple NCAA Tournaments. However, I’d never covered an Elite Eight game. I covered the Sweet 16 in Philadelphia against St. Peters with the full intention of covering an Elite Eight game, but we all know how that worked out. So to have the privilege of covering Purdue’s Elite Eight victory over Tennessee is something I’ll never forget. Here are just a few of the stories, the moments, and even the images that just stood out to me.

Walking to the arena I notice there is a bar named Harry’s and it’s packed with Purdue fans. It’s destiny right? Has to be.

I headed to pick up my credential and the first thing I noticed was the sea of gold and black. No other fan base compared. There was absolutely no chance that anyone was going to outnumber Purdue fans on this day.

I went to Hockeytown to meet some friends from college before the game and again, the number of Purdue fans was just so impressive. There was a line to get into the bar. The bar was packed asses to elbows. Once I sat down we talked about the game and everyone was supremely confident. Then an hour passed and the nerves set in. My two good friends had already purchased flights and hotel accommodations for Phoenix I was waiting. My nerves just wouldn’t let me.

The media room was a blur of famous faces you’ve seen on your TV and folks like me who just consider themselves lucky to be in the room. I see Robbie Hummel, I see Bobby Riddell, I see Rob Blackmon they all express some quiet confidence but I sense some nervousness in all of their tones.

Up in the gondola media seating, I can nearly touch the roof, I have a seat with a little piece jutting out ever further so I have to lean over the railing to see. Slightly terrifying but in my mind there’s not a bad seat in the house.

Ryan and I are next to each other and we watch the game in nervous silence for most of it only talking about stats or moments or officials.

At halftime I run down to the media room to get more Coke Zero (still waiting on that sponsorship). Rather than wait for the media elevator two guys are walking down the five flights of stairs. I join them. Never got their names but we chatted the whole way down. They commented that I had a real “nervous energy” about me. I explained who I was and what I was covering and they understood a bit better at that point. After retrieving more Coke Zero (even just free Coke Zero would be great) I took the five flights up back to my seat and continued to pace around like a madman as I waited for the second half to begin.

Purdue wins and heads to Sunday’s matchup against a then unknown opponent who would turn out to be the Tennessee Volunteers.

Sunday was where things really got interesting. I was nervous all day. Woke up and went for my run and couldn’t think of anything else. I tried to convince my brothers and dad to come to the game but unfortunately had no such luck. They’d been burned in Louisville and weren’t sure if they could face that again. I headed to the arena about 3 hours earlier.

I again walk by Harry’s and despite it being in the 40’s there are dozens of Purdue fans outside drinking and reveling. It’s gonna be a good day. Purdue fans again seem to outnumber their opponent 10-1 if not more.

I get inside to the media room and chat with Ryan. Turns out they have chicken fingers for us today. Ryan seems oddly confident. I was a nervous wreck. The sweating begins.

Two family friends had made the trek to Detroit so I run up to chat with them beforehand. We talk about Phoenix and the possibility of going and we are all noncommittal. There’s almost an understanding between us not to talk about it. Like an MLB broadcaster during a perfect game. If plans are to be made they will be made after the game.

I take my seat at courtside and again cannot believe I’m here. Feet away from the Boiler Brass, feet away from the Tennessee team warming up, and feet literally on the floor. I pinch myself, I’m still there. The sweating intensifies.

As a Tennessee miss comes directly at me and my open cup full of, you guessed it, Coke Zero (anything will do) I swat the ball away and Casey advises me that the coffee cup lids fit the other cups too. Smart move. I grab a lid because I can’t have my laptop ruined.

The game starts and I look around the arena. I see Ryne Smith behind me. I see a loud and rowdy group of Purdue fans. It’s going to be fun.

The rowdy Purdue fans behind me, thanks to the help of an unnamed media member, learn the first name of each of the officials and who is who and go after them about Edey being dislodged underneath. At one point the fan yells to the official “I KNOW YOU CAN HEAR ME!” and the official, during the game, yells back “NO I CAN’T”. I had to chuckle. That official earned my respect with that one.

Purdue is down 32-21. Not only has the sweating intensified so much so that it looks like I’m already in Phoenix, but the jaw clenching has begun.

A great Purdue fun puts Purdue up at halftime and I don’t know what to do with my body. I talk to Casey and neither of us can really come to a conclusion about what to expect in the second half. We obviously agree Purdue needs to shoot the three better.

Every missed free throw brings the quietest groan you’ve ever heard from every media member with a Purdue affiliation, the no cheering on press row thing really gets to you.

As the clock ticked down and it became apparent that Purdue was going to win every media member got their phones out to record the moment that the clock hit zero. I was no exception.

Here’s the moment when Purdue won and was headed to the Final Four. Not sure if I’ve posted this yet. Been a long exhausting 24 hours. pic.twitter.com/PayCCzIu2j — Hammer and Rails (@HammerAndRails) April 1, 2024

As I realize that media members can then go on the floor during the celebration, as long as you stand behind the rope, I’m again shocked that I’m here. I can’t believe it. I prepare to post my story and wait as the internet struggles for the first time over my two days at the arena.

As I prepare to walk onto the court Assistant Coach Paul Lusk walks our way and goes directly to Ryne Smith and gives him a huge hug. It’s a really nice moment between the two before Lusk heads back out to the court to celebrate.

On the court I see tears everywhere. I see Coach Painter’s daughter wiping away tears. I look behind me and see Robbie Hummel tearing up on the radio.

I see Boilermaker nation all around me cheering, hugging, crying, openly weeping with no remorse. My eyes well up on a number of occasions but the tears never fully come in that moment.

Zach Edey cuts part of the net, no ladder needed, and hands it Coach Gene Keady and it’s one of the most beautiful moments you’ll ever see.

I watch all the festivities, the confetti, the moving of the name plate, the cutting of the net. When it’s all died down I start to head off the floor to pack up my things. Before I go though I reach down and grab a giant handful of the black and gold confetti. That’ll be going home with me.

As I’m packing up the crowd of rowdy Boilermaker fans are still there and one asks me if I can hand them one of the score sheets they hand out to media members. Absolutely no problem.

I start to head to the media area when a couple of dad’s with kids ask me if I can just hand them something from the media area. I happily oblige. I give them an official score card that no one used and another kid got an empty page of votes for the all-regional team. The kids break out into huge smiles and the dad’s thank me profusely.

I see my college friends for the last time in Detroit and we talk about Phoenix. We are all in a state of shock. We wanted this, we believed this could happen, but now that it has happened, what now?

I go to the press room and watch the end of Rick Barnes’ press conference. It’s a depressing thing to see in that moment. No one wants to be there. No one wants to be talking but they are contractually obligated to do so. It’s a tough, tough moment.

I wait for Coach Painter and the team and I listen to all the questions. As the team leaves, Lance Jones takes his NCAA official nameplate off the dais and has a huge smile on his face as he does so.

As I leave Little Caesar’s Arena for the last time I have to walk past Harry’s. It’s loud and raucous and full of Purdue fans. The game might have ended two hours ago but the party will last well into the late evening. I call my family and they’ve gone out to a local Lafayette restaurant for a celebratory drink. Turns out, even though they all live in the Lafayette/West Lafayette area they didn’t watch the game together. They didn’t want to break tradition and ruin anything. My sweating has finally stopped as I near the end of the walk to my car but there’s a couple more phone calls I have to make. I call my best friend in the world. The President of the Paint Crew during the 2007-2008 season. The best man at my wedding. Truly one of the nicest guys you’ll ever meet. We don’t say much. We don’t have to. We’ve wanted this moment for so many years that I just had to check in. It’s the connection of sports that will never break. After the call ends I know there’s one more person I have to call.

I’ve been married for nearly 12 years. My wife’s grandmother lost her husband a few years back. It was tough. They’d been together for decades. She lives in a nursing home/assisted living place now and has for the past couple years. She loves to call me and talk about the upcoming Purdue basketball games and check in about how I think they’ll do. She loves all Big Ten basketball and will always root for them in March Madness but she holds a special place in her heart for Purdue. As I got in the car I called her just to be sure she watched the game. She was so excited that I called and we could talk basketball for a moment. Again, it’s the connections that sports bring us. After a moment though I had to end the call, I had no idea where I was going and took a wrong turn.

Purdue won so all was right with the world. I began my eight hour drive back to Maryland knowing that I’d just witnessed history. The drive would be worth it.