Boiler Alert - The Purdue Final Four Breakthrough

We are coming at you a day later than normal with today’s episode of the podcast. After the game on Sunday I had to hit the road for an 8 hour drive back to Maryland so there was no time to record. Plus, I’m not sure I could even put into words what I was feeling in that moment. It was...intense. So, Ryan and I headed to the microphones last night to talk about the victory over Tennessee and the meaning of this victory.

A lot of the coverage of this one has been focused on the act of getting to the Final Four, and we certainly spend a fair amount of time on that, but we also wanted to make sure to talk about just how good of a game this one was. The intensity, the stakes, the stars on each end shining, it was truly one of the best basketball games I’ve ever watched in person.

So, give us a listen and be prepared for a look at NC State later in the week.