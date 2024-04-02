How to Watch Purdue vs. NC State in Final Four of the 2024 NCAA Tournament

It’s finally here. After 44 years of being shut out of the Final Four, Zach Edey and the Purdue Boilermakers will take on the NC State Wolfpack with a chance to advance to the 2024 National Championship. Here’s how to watch:

How To Watch

Who: Midwest Region #1 Purdue (33-4) vs. South Region #11 NC State (26-14)

When: 6:09 p.m. ET on Saturday, April 6th

Where: Glendale, Arizona - State Farm Stadium

TV: TBS or TNT (Ian Eagle, Bill Raftery, Grant Hill, Tracy Wolfson)

Online: March Madness Live or Max

Radio: Purdue Global Radio Network (Rob Blackman, Bobby Riddell) OR Westwood One Sports (Kevin Kugler, Clark Kellogg, Jim Jackson)

Current line: Purdue is currently a 9-point favorite and -440 on the ML. Current O/U on DraftKings is 146.

(Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See DraftKings.com/sportsbook for details.)