Consensus Confirmed: Zach Edey is the Back-to-Back Consensus National Player of the Year

Zach Edey came back to the Purdue Boilermakers to chase March Madness success and get Purdue to a Final Four after as dominate a season from a college player. His return to Purdue featured those but also saw him continue to play at a level that has not been seen in over fifty years since Bill Walton was being coached by another Purdue legend, John Wooden, at UCLA. A year after averaging 22.3 points, 12.9 rebounds, and 2.1 blocks per game, many thought there would be no way he would be able to improve upon that type of season. Very few knew about the focus, determination, and relentless nature that Edey is built upon.
Edey returned for his senior season and went on to average 25.2 points, 12.2 rebounds, and 2.2 blocks per game and was rewarded with another consensus National Player of the Year title after winning all six of the major awards (Wooden, AP, Sporting News, Naismith, & NABC). Let’s provide a breakdown of the accomplishments this season and through his career at Purdue:
The Back-to-Back NPOY Sweep. @zach_edey is the @WoodenAward winner.— Purdue Men's Basketball (@BoilerBall) April 10, 2024
The first back-to-back unanimous NPOY in over 50 years! pic.twitter.com/BEojRZUUii
- 2x Consensus National Player of the Year; 4th NCAA All Time Consensus National Player of the Year (Bill Walton, Jerry Lucas, Oscar Robertson)
- 6th All Time 2x National Player of the Year (
- 2x Consensus All American; 10th in Purdue history & first back to back since Rick Mount (1969-1970)
- #1 in scoring all time at Purdue with 2,516 points; 3rd all time B1G
- #1 in rebounding all time at Purdue with 1,321 rebounds; 2nd all time B1G
- 532 career offensive rebounds, 1st in Purdue and B1G history
- 30 double-doubles is 4th best in a single season in NCAA history
- 90 straight double digit scoring games and 116 total in his career, tying E’twaun Moore for most in Purdue history
- 983 points and 474 rebounds in 2023-2024 season, joining only Elvin Hayes (Houston) in 1968 with those numbers; Both are second all time for a single season in B1G history
- Finished the 2023-2024 season with 9 straight 20 point and 10 rebound games
- Finished the 2023-2024 season with ten 30 points and 10 rebound games, the most since Michael Beasley had 13 for Kansas State in 2007-2008.
- 232 Career Blocks; 4th at Purdue & 10th in B1G history
- 942 Career Free Throw Attempts; #1 at Purdue & 2nd in B1G history
- 665 Made Free Throws; #2 at Purdue & #3 in B1G history
- 925 Made Field Goals; #1 at Purdue & #
- .621 Field Goal Percentage; #1 at Purdue & #
- 177 points scored in the 2024 NCAA Tourney, 3rd most all time
- 37 points in the National Championship are tied for 3rd all time
- Edey and Shaquille O’Neil are the only players in NCAA history to average 25 points, 12 rebounds, and shoot 60% from the field in a single season
- 2x B1G Player of the Year
- 2x All B1G Defensive Team
- B1G All Freshman Team
- B1G Tourney MVP
- 2X 1st Team All B1G
- NCAA All Region Team (Midwest)
- NCAA All Tourney Team (2024)
There are likely so many other fascinating statistics that prove how dominate of a player Edey has been over the last two seasons. Here is what is likely the biggest one: He will have a statue built for him either inside or outside of Mackey Arena, joining only John Wooden. Edey will go down as one of the greatest college basketball players of all time.
