Consensus Confirmed: Zach Edey is the Back-to-Back Consensus National Player of the Year

Zach Edey came back to the Purdue Boilermakers to chase March Madness success and get Purdue to a Final Four after as dominate a season from a college player. His return to Purdue featured those but also saw him continue to play at a level that has not been seen in over fifty years since Bill Walton was being coached by another Purdue legend, John Wooden, at UCLA. A year after averaging 22.3 points, 12.9 rebounds, and 2.1 blocks per game, many thought there would be no way he would be able to improve upon that type of season. Very few knew about the focus, determination, and relentless nature that Edey is built upon.

Edey returned for his senior season and went on to average 25.2 points, 12.2 rebounds, and 2.2 blocks per game and was rewarded with another consensus National Player of the Year title after winning all six of the major awards (Wooden, AP, Sporting News, Naismith, & NABC). Let’s provide a breakdown of the accomplishments this season and through his career at Purdue:

2x Consensus National Player of the Year; 4th NCAA All Time Consensus National Player of the Year (Bill Walton, Jerry Lucas, Oscar Robertson)

6th All Time 2x National Player of the Year (

2x Consensus All American; 10th in Purdue history & first back to back since Rick Mount (1969-1970)

#1 in scoring all time at Purdue with 2,516 points; 3rd all time B1G

#1 in rebounding all time at Purdue with 1,321 rebounds; 2nd all time B1G

532 career offensive rebounds, 1st in Purdue and B1G history

30 double-doubles is 4th best in a single season in NCAA history

90 straight double digit scoring games and 116 total in his career, tying E’twaun Moore for most in Purdue history

983 points and 474 rebounds in 2023-2024 season, joining only Elvin Hayes (Houston) in 1968 with those numbers; Both are second all time for a single season in B1G history

Finished the 2023-2024 season with 9 straight 20 point and 10 rebound games

Finished the 2023-2024 season with ten 30 points and 10 rebound games, the most since Michael Beasley had 13 for Kansas State in 2007-2008.

232 Career Blocks; 4th at Purdue & 10th in B1G history

942 Career Free Throw Attempts; #1 at Purdue & 2nd in B1G history

665 Made Free Throws; #2 at Purdue & #3 in B1G history

925 Made Field Goals; #1 at Purdue & #

.621 Field Goal Percentage; #1 at Purdue & #

177 points scored in the 2024 NCAA Tourney, 3rd most all time

37 points in the National Championship are tied for 3rd all time

Edey and Shaquille O’Neil are the only players in NCAA history to average 25 points, 12 rebounds, and shoot 60% from the field in a single season

2x B1G Player of the Year

2x All B1G Defensive Team

B1G All Freshman Team

B1G Tourney MVP

2X 1st Team All B1G

NCAA All Region Team (Midwest)

NCAA All Tourney Team (2024)

There are likely so many other fascinating statistics that prove how dominate of a player Edey has been over the last two seasons. Here is what is likely the biggest one: He will have a statue built for him either inside or outside of Mackey Arena, joining only John Wooden. Edey will go down as one of the greatest college basketball players of all time.