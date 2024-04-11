Women’s Basketball: Emily Monson Has Entered The Transfer Portal

Freshman Emily Monson has entered the transfer portal following the 2023/2024 season.

Purdue’s Emily Monson has entered the transfer portal, a source tells @TheNextHoops. — Talia Goodman (@goodmansport) April 10, 2024

Monson was a 6’1” guard who appeared in 20 games this season and logged an average of 3.6 mpg. Monson was on the Elite 150 prospect watchlist her senior year out of Murfreesboro, Tennessee.

The freshman saw limited minutes behind Jayla Smith and Madison Layden and is likely looking for a school where she can find more court time. She has 3 years of eligibility remaining.