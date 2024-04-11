Boiler Alert - A Loss in the National Championship Game

It’s strange how losing a game, one that you didn’t even play in, can truly ruin a day or even more than that. We Purdue fans had to sit and watch out team lose the biggest of the games this week against UConn. It was hard. But that doesn’t mean this season wasn’t worth celebrating. Ryan and I try to put it all in perspective and take it in stride as we look back at the game from Monday night.

Plus, we talk about the breaking news of Zach Edey winning all the awards, Ethan Morton entering the transfer portal, and Mason Gillis following suit. It’s going to be weird not seeing any of those three in the Old Gold and Black next year but they’ve made the right choices for themselves and I’ve gotta respect it.

Join us as I provide a love letter to Purdue, the fans, and the readers and listeners.