A Purdue Love Story

It was the summer of 2019. I was just about to begin my junior year at Purdue University, and I began talking to a girl who also attended Purdue. Through wild coincidence, we discovered that we grew up in the same town and attended the same high school. Our first official date came shortly after we started talking. We went to a little restaurant in our hometown and went next door for ice cream after. This felt like something that could be magical.

Once the fall semester began, things did not look back. Marissa was a member of the All-American Marching Band, and I was one of the fans that would arrive extra early to get a spot at football games near the front. Rather than race down to the 50-yard line, I would work my way over near the North goal line in the section next to the band so that I could be near her during games. No, Purdue was not great that season, but it still felt perfect. During the winter of 2019, we began attending Purdue basketball games together as well. No, that was not a great season for Purdue basketball either, but it did allow us even more opportunities to be together and do watch a team we both love.

Purdue basketball did not make it to the postseason in 2020 as Covid affected just about every aspect of our lives. Although the sporting world was in a frenzy of policies and health regulations, it gave Marissa and I an opportunity to finally see games together, even if it was only for 6 games while at home. We were also able to start watching Purdue basketball when it returned in the winter. This was the season that saw Purdue begin to rise again in the basketball landscape. Fast forward to March and Purdue played North Texas in Lucas Oil Stadium as a 4-seed. Marissa and I watched together as Purdue fell to a 13-seed in a de-facto home game. This would be the trend as we watched these heart-breaking games together.

I graduated from Purdue in the Spring of 2021. Although I was no longer a student, I was still able to go Purdue sporting events. Now, Marissa was back marching with the AAMB, and I still made my way to the same section to be close to her during games. We were able to attend football, basketball, and volleyball games together consistently. It was at this point that Purdue sports were becoming really good across the board, and we began planning postseason trips around bowl games and tournaments. We were able to watch one of the most entertaining football games in program history as Purdue took down Tennessee in the Music City Bowl. Then, for the 2021-22 season of Purdue basketball, we knew there was a shot that Purdue would finally break through to the Final Four and we decided to book the trip to New Orleans back in January. Purdue had a seemingly easy path to make it through, only having to beat a Cinderella in St. Peter’s and a UNC team it had already beaten earlier that year. We all know how that went and our Final Four trip was reduced to just a crowded vacation to the Big Easy. It was still an excellent trip, but there was definitely an opportunity missed.

The Summer of 2022 marked a lot of shifting. I was being transferred to work in North Carolina, away from Marissa, my entire family, and Purdue. It was tough to be away but only a few months later, I was given an amazing opportunity to begin writing for Hammer and Rails. This role allowed me to begin attending Purdue events again, as a credentialed writer. The first games I received credentials for were Purdue football’s trips to the Big Ten Championship and the Citrus Bowl. Marissa and I were able to attend the Citrus Bowl in Orlando where we saw Purdue football get destroyed by LSU. We were driving back to North Carolina listening to Purdue basketball play Rutgers that evening when a guy named Cam Spencer decided to rip out our hearts for the first of multiple times.

Venturing off on your own is not easy, especially when you lived over 20 years within a 75-mile radius. Being so far away really makes you consider what’s important in your life and I ultimately knew what I wanted. After roughly six months in North Carolina, I was lucky to find another job in the Chicago area and I moved back to the Midwest. Not only did I know what I wanted but I knew whom I wanted to spend the rest of my life with. Now it was a matter of planning how and when to ask her.

Living back in Chicago, I was now able to attend Purdue basketball games with credentials, including the Big Ten Tournament victory. Being that I was living in a different state, Marissa and I did not make plans to go to Houston in case Purdue would make the Final Four. Perhaps we were a bit gun-shy after the previous year. Instead, took it one game at a time and we made the trip to Columbus to see Purdue play Fairleigh Dickinson. Enough said.

Things were really steady throughout the rest of 2023. With the ways of WFH, I was able to coordinate attending Purdue basketball games including road games such as Wisconsin, Northwestern, Indiana, and Illinois. Purdue basketball felt different this season and we made the decision to book a trip out to Phoenix in case the magical Purdue run happened. This decision was made in January. What Marissa didn’t know was that I then started planning the all-important question. It was only possible if Purdue made it to the Final Four, something they hadn’t done in 44 years and something we’d been sort of burned on just two years prior.

Purdue getting the ideal path to the Final Four was step one. The Boilermakers exorcised some serious demons in Indianapolis before rolling past quality opponents in front of a pro-Purdue crowd in Detroit. As Purdue played a close game against Tennessee, it was so hard not to be tense, as I knew what this game meant not only for the program but my personal life. As the final horn blew, I couldn’t help but shed some tears of joy. Only I knew that I was one week removed from asking a once in a lifetime question the day after Purdue basketball played in the Final Four.

Let me tell you that planning something of this magnitude with only 6 days’ notice is not easy stuff. I had known for months now that I wanted to propose at the Grand Canyon on the Sunday between the Final Four and the National Championship. There were lots of little details to consider. How could I have a photographer capture the moment? Where exactly would I be able to do it? When during the day? Would we wear hiking attire or nicer outfits? How do I hide the ring I’ve had for seemingly forever in my carry-on? Also, how would we be feeling following Purdue’s game against NC State? To our delight, Purdue took care of business against the Wolfpack and a big weight was off the shoulders. I don’t think the nerves fully kicked in until midway through Sunday. I was actually mouthing my speech slightly as we were eating lunch, something I brushed off as just spacing out. By the time we made it to the overlook, it was nearly golden hour, but the sun was blocked by some cloud cover. Little did I know, but the Grand Canyon can get pretty chilly when the sun is going down in April, so it was about 50 degrees out at the time. I gave a discreet nod to the photographer and delayed putting on a hoodie just long enough to finally ask what I’ve wanted to for over a year. I know I got the question out as well as my rehearsed speech, but it all happened so quickly. We were both cold and in a state of shock but all that matters was her answer: yes.

In life, the most joyous moments usually can make your head spin as your mind can race a thousand different ways. After a quick photo shoot with the photographer, we had a long drive back to Phoenix where we could talk all about the day, call our families (when cell service allowed it) and just enjoy the moment with each other. Much like Purdue playing that weekend, everything after felt like playing with house money. We already got more out of this trip than we could ever have hoped for. That was the mindset as Purdue fell to UConn in front of us. While Purdue didn’t win the National Championship, this trip to Phoenix, for everyone in the Purdue community, was the trip of a lifetime. Purdue athletics will forever be engrained in Marissa and myself as we banked on this team to break through so that we could cement our lives together. The Boilermakers did that and more.

I also want to thank the Purdue community for all of their support and kind words for Marissa and I. Walking into State Farm Stadium, people we had never met before were congratulating us after seeing the announcement on Twitter (X). The other couple of Purdue fans that shared the other half of the Air BnB in Phoenix knew of the engagement by the time we returned from breakfast on Monday and even a few players said congratulations after the game. The Purdue family is just that: a family, and I will always be grateful to be a part of it, not only as a student and writer, but now as someone about to make their own Purdue family. I thank you all and please know that you have a very special place in my heart.

-Ryan (PURB97)