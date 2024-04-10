Ethan Morton will Test the Transfer Market for Extra Year

Ethan Morton will enter the transfer market following his career with the Purdue Boilermakers. The big bodied guard from Butler, PA carved out a career with the Boilermakers that saw him start 29 games and appear in 132 games while averaging 2.0 points, 1.5 assists, and 1.6 rebounds during his four years.

NEWS: Purdue guard Ethan Morton has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal, per @JamieShaw5



Morton is a former 4-star recruit from the 2020 class.https://t.co/5pzR0CrmWi pic.twitter.com/e9wRLRKiMn — Transfer Portal (@TransferPortal_) April 10, 2024

Morton sacrificed a huge amount during his senior season for the Boilers after he started nearly every game during his junior year. His minutes went from 25.1 to just 10.0 and his role dwindled as the season went on. He does embody the culture that has made Purdue a successful program under Matt Painter with sacrificing for the greater good as transfers and younger players came in to supplant his standing in the program. He becomes one of the more treasured captains in Purdue Men’s Basketball history.

It is unknown where Morton may end up but the former 4 star recruit in the 2020 class will likely get plenty of offers on where he will eventually end up.