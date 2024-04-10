Senior forward Mason Gillis has decided to enter the transfer portal following his 5th year with the Purdue Boilermakers. He will have one year of eligibility remaining following a stellar career at Purdue that found him winning the B1G ‘Sixth Man of the Year Award.’ He averaged 6.3 points per game during his career as a 40.7% career three point shooter.

Purdue grad transfer Mason Gillis has entered the Transfer Portal @On3sports has learnedhttps://t.co/HtwQ2PLbnT pic.twitter.com/B7v4cMJPGL — Jamie Shaw (@JamieShaw5) April 10, 2024

Although his biggest highlight game came with his 29 point performance at home during the 2022-2023 season that saw him hit nine three pointers, Gillis saved his best for his final season with Purdue. He shot 46.8% from behind the arc and averaged 3.9 rebounds per game in just 21.1 minutes per game.

He endeared himself to Boilers before even stepping foot on campus due to a knee injury that removed him from his entire senior season with the hopes that he could redshirt and contribute as a sophomore. It would eventually be more than two years between his time playing games when he made an appearance during the exhibition game his sophomore season. Head Coach Matt Painter said during senior ceremonies this year that Gillis may have been one of the most maniacal workers he has ever coached.

He immediately becomes one of the better players in the portal and will likely have a long list of suitors for his services. Gillis may be the best three point shooter to hit the transfer portal this off season.