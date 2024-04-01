The Purdue Boilermakers have certainly silenced critics of “overseeding” as their Elite Eight victory over the Tennessee Volunteers have the Boilers in the Final Four.

The Boilers will have a few days off for practice before they appear in Phoenix as one of the last two top regional seeds remaining in the the NCAA Men’s College Basketball Tournament. The other is on the other side of the bracket.

While Purdue was more-or-less expected to make a deep run in the postseason, the Wolfpack finished 10th in conference play, manufacturing a Final Four run that is as impressive as it was unlikely. They have won nine elimination games consecutively to put them where they currently stand.

Purdue will face eleven-seed (ELEVEN!) North Carolina State on Saturday night. The underwolves of the tournament have put together an impressive run. The Wolfpack of NC State do, however, remain to exist as undercanines.

The Boilers are currently favored by nine points against their ACC counterparts.

The winner of this game will face the winner of fellow top-seed UConn and #4 seed Alabama in the final game of the men’s college basketball season.

How To Watch:

Network: TBS

When: 6:09 PM ET, Saturday, April 6th, 2024

Where: Phoenix, Arizona

Spread: Purdue -9

