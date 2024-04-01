Purdue Baseball: Ohio State Series Recap

Coming off a heartbreaking 8-7 loss against the very talented Indiana State Sycamores, the Purdue Boilermakers sat at 16-10 going into a series with the struggling Ohio State Buckeyes.

Hoping to bounce back after a hot start to the season, the BoiseBoilers traveled to Ohio in a three-game series against a team that was, at the time, 10-11 and going into their first conference series of the season.

Game one against the Buckeyes:

I don’t really want to get into detail, because I’ve remarked all season how awesome it is that we get hot starts offensively. You love to see multi-run innings especially in the first two innings. Purdue scored two in the top of the first of the first of off a Connor Caskenette home run that would also send Luke Gaffney home.

The Boilermakers’ scoring would stop there, and they would lose the game 2-8.

Game two:

The Boilermakers answered an early Ohio State lead by getting one run back in the top of the second to make it 1-3. The Buckeyes, however, would match that total to again give themselves a two-run lead going into the top of the third.

This is when Purdue did the thing that they’ve already done plenty of times: innings that feature more than five runs scored.

The Boilers would knock in six in the third inning, giving them a 7-3 lead. Early small ball set the big hitters up for success when Keenan Taylor (not to be confused with teammate Keenan Spence) hit a three-run homer to bring Jo Stevens and Caskenette home as well.

Purdue’s got a 4-3 lead when singles from Camden Gasser and Couper Cornblum would score three more runs. The Boilermakers’ lead is now 7-3.

Let’s just fast forward...

Good news! The Boilers still show that their bats can be lethal! Multi-run innings all over the place!

Bad news: Purdue entered the bottom of the ninth with a one run lead. A three-run homer would give the Buckeyes a 12-10 victory in the bottom of the ninth.

It’s fine...college baseball pitching being inconsistent as they hone in their skills... occasionally switching roles within the starting lineup, the bullpen, and sometimes both...

It’s just the name of the game in college baseball: be patient with your pitchers.

Now, onto game three: Not all is lost.

Purdue would start the game with yet another game where they open the scoring with a multi-run inning. This time it would be in the top of the third with a five-run explosion.

Cornblum singled on a bunt that featured a throwing error, allowing him to advance to second. Two runs scored.

Gaffney came up and clobbered a three-run shot to right that would score Cornblum and Gasser. Ohio State would score just one run in the bottom of the fourth inning, and Purdue would cruise to a 7-1 win to avoid the series sweep.

The final runs involved Mike Bolton, Jr. doubling in the seventh inning to score Taylor and Stevens knocking an eighth-inning triple to score Caskenette.

We went 1-2, sure, but the offense still looks amazing. The Boilers just have to avoid letting other teams do to them what they are capable of doing to those other teams.

Next game up: midweek baseball! Purdue will have a one-off game on Wednesday when the Boilers host Valparaiso. The Beacons currently sit at 10-16 and the game will begin and Alexander Field at 6:00 P.M. ET. The game will be available on BTN+.