Purdue Set to Face NC State In the 2024 Final Four

Here’s where and when.

By jumboheroes
Syndication: Journal-Courier Alex Martin/Journal and Courier / USA TODAY NETWORK

There’s no rest for the weary, or the wicked since Purdue is suddenly the villain of college basketball this season. The next game time is already announced and Purdue has less than a week to prepare for an opponent who they haven’t played yet this season (that’s quite the change isn’t it?).

The game will be at 6:09 eastern time, the best time, but if you’re in Phoenix for the game, as I hope all of you will be, the game will be at 3:09 local time.

I think most of us are still in disbelief that Purdue is headed to the Final Four but while we can enjoy this feeling all up until Saturday’s game, the team has no time to enjoy it. It’s time to prepare for a really tough NC State team that will present all sorts of problems. Prepare accordingly folks. Stay tuned here this week as we give you plenty on NC State and more from Detroit.

