BreakingT Has Your Purdue Final Four Shirt

In the coming days you’re going to be inundated with Final Four merchandise for the Boilermakers. I mean, maybe you’ve already bought a shirt, but if you haven’t or if you want another, make sure to check out the latest from our friends at BreakingT.

You can see it there, it’s clean, it’s simple, and has a bit of a throwback feel to me. Reminds me a bit of the Three-Pete era shirts that Purdue had in the 90s. Whichever one you choose to get I hope everyone takes a minute today to appreciate just where we are right now and how we got here. What a season it has been and what a turnaround from where this Purdue team, and the fans, were just one year ago. Drink it in folks. Two games to go.

You can follow the link here and get yours hopefully in time for your travels to Phoenix.