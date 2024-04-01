The Rebound: Purdue 72 Tennessee 66

Your Purdue Boilermakers are headed to the Final Four!

Never thought you’d be able to read that headline after waiting more than forty years, huh? With a 72-66 victory in the Midwest Regional Final against the Tennessee Volunteers, the Boilers have found retribution a year following the most embarrassing loss in NCAA Tourney history. It did not come easy though.

Dalton Knecht, likely the runner up for National Player of the Year, scored 37 points and single handily nearly dragged the Vols to their first Final Four in program history. Both teams struggled outside of their star players but how fitting for what will go down as one of the greatest Elite Eight games of all time.

Zach Edey showcased again why he may be one of the great college basketball players of any generation with a 40 point and 16 rebound performance. With his team struggling behind the arc, Edey again placed the Boilermakers across his broad shoulders and steamrolled his way to getting Purdue to the Final Four. For all of those that got a chance to see Rick Mount, Joe Barry Carroll, Glenn Robinson, Caleb Swanigan, and Carsen Edwards, this was the defining performance of one of college basketball’s greatest programs.

Let’s get into ‘The Rebound!’

1 | Minimize the Turnovers to Less than 12

Once again the magic number of 12 or less turnovers being one of the major keys for Purdue’s formula for success rings true. Purdue had just 10 turnovers against a very aggressive Tennessee defense that ranked 3rd in the country and that definitely a key to Purdue victory. Mainly because had the Boilers had anymore than that it probably would have meant a loss for Purdue.

Tennessee did take full advantage of those turnovers as they converted them into 20 points. Just an awful stat when you combine that with Purdue’s struggles behind the arc and at the free throw line. We’ll talk about a few other things that Purdue did exceptionally well to negate those things but only have 10 turnovers was almost not good enough because of the way those turnovers happened.

Purdue isn’t a team that gets back in transition very well. That’s been obvious for most of the season and when the turnovers happen in live ball situations, Purdue has a bad tendency to give up points. Giving up twenty points off turnovers when Purdue was only able to generate 7 of their own off Tennessee’s 7 turnovers isn’t a great ratio.

As has been mentioned for weeks, if not months now, Purdue can live with turnovers from Smith and Edey but they can’t have other guys giving the ball up multiple times. Jones had two, one in each half, when he just tried to do too much to help the Boilers get over the offensive slump at times. Once he got himself settled in the second half more, his offense came alive more where he scored all seven of his points.

Grade: B

Just a B grade for the Boilers here even though they kept the total below 12. That’s because you just can’t give up that many points off turnovers, especially when the offense beside Edey was just off the rails. That very well could have led to a defeat instead of a victory.

2 | Control the Boards & Limit Second Chance Possessions

As mentioned above, giving up 20 points off turnovers is usually a recipe for disaster. If you win that game when you also shoot incredibly poorly from behind the arc (3-15) and from the free throw line (21-33), it’s probably because you dominated another aspect of the game. For Purdue, that was rebounding the ball.

As mentioned in ‘The Three Pointer,’ Tennessee is one of the better rebounding teams in the country averaging 39.1 per game as a team and 11.8 offensive rebounds as well. Today, Purdue outrebounded the Vols 47-26 and gave up only 6 offensive rebounds. Simply put, Purdue controlled the glass and limited a lot of second chances to score. In fact, Purdue did not allow Tennessee any second chance points in the second half after giving up 9 in the first half.

Obviously Edey is going to get the billboards because of his rebounding number hitting 16 to go with his 40 points. It should not be overlooked that Mason Gillis grabbed 8 total rebounds while not recording a point while Braden Smith also grabbed 7 of his own. Loyer, who typically doesn’t rebound much (mainly because he just isn’t placed into many positions to rebound the ball) grabbed 3, including the all important final rebound to seal the victory.

Grade: A+

Really, if I could give this a higher grade I probably should. Maybe award extra credit to bump it to 105%? Plainly stated, the rebounding and limiting possessions while giving yourself extra chances of your own with 11 offensive rebounds probably is the reason Purdue won this game.

3 | Throw Bodies at Dalton Knecht to See Who is Most Effective

Welp, Purdue did just that. They started off with Braden Smith defending Knecht likely because they wanted to make sure that Zakai Zeigler didn’t get going. When Knecht was very clearly in a rhythm and scoring over Smith, they tried Cam Heide. He just couldn’t quite get through the screens effectively enough. Finally, it seemed Purdue stopped being cute with their defensive game plans and just went with Lance Jones for the last part of the first half and then again in the second half.

I think some of the issue here is Purdue got a little bit too cute in their defensive game plan against the Vols. Yes, you know Knecht is going to score against anyone they threw out there but Jones is probably the one guy who could just make it as difficult as possible. With Smith defending Knecht, he just curled around the screens and elevated above the shorter guard. With Heide, he was able to gain separation out beyond the three point line because Heide just isn’t quite adept enough yet on defense to get through a lot of those screens.

Although Purdue tried that first scheme again to start the second half, eventually Jones was placed back on Knecht and he made it just difficult enough for him to where he shot 7-17 (2-7 3pt) in the second half after going 7-14 (4-5 3pt) in the first half. Sometimes just making a guy take more shots to get his points is good enough. Knecht would score 37 points on 14-31 shooting but was a -12 for the game as a whole.

Grade: C

What Purdue eventually went to is what they should have done to start with. Sometimes you can get too cute with your ideas and concepts and this looked a little bit like that with the hope of not letting anyone else score. The rest of Purdue’s team is good enough defensively to matchup with whoever else Tennessee had. A guy who is relied upon that much can sometimes be forced to shoot his team out of games because he IS the only offensive option.

And 1 | Get Tennessee in Foul Trouble and Convert Your Free Throws

Another game against Tennessee. Another huge number of fouls from their front court players. Both Mashack and Awaka fouled out playing 19 and 13 minutes, respectively, while fellow front court players Estrella and Aidoo both had three fouls. Those were all largely against Edey who went to the foul line a total of 22 times. The issue there was converting those free throws into points.

Edey again struggled at the line going just 14-22 while the rest of the team went 7-11. That actually comes out to be the exact same percentage so you can’t really place a lot of the blame at Edey’s feet here. He is needing to convert those free throws at a igher rate but 21-33 isn’t an awful conversion rate as Purdue just needed to hit two more to get to their season average of 70%.

The game played out very similarly to how it did in Maui with Purdue shooting poorly behind the arc and struggling to convert the chances they were afforded from the free throw line. Heck, we even saw an Edey air ball near the end of the game. That was...ugly.

Grade: C

If Purdue is going to make it to the national championship and have a shot at winning it, they are going to need two games where they likely shoot well above their average at the free throw line. At this point in the season, you just can’t afford to throw away free points like that.

Overall Grade: C+

Hard to believe that I am giving a C+ grade in what is the greatest win in program history. That being said, the Boilers shot awful from behind the arc, didn’t covert their free throws, and at times looked like they were scared to step up and make shots in the second half. Purdue leveraged one of their advantages to an extreme and used that to likely secure their spot in the Final Four.

It should be fitting that the thing that likely got Purdue to a Final Four wasn’t shooting, or turnovers, or free throws, all of which are skills. What got them there was something in the game of basketball that is really just about playing hard. Rebounding. That’s what this program has been built upon by Gene Keady and why the phrase is pasted all across Mackey, Cardinal Court, and on the backsides of practice shorts.

Prediction:

Purdue: 72 (77)

Tennessee: 66 72

Very nearly hit the exact score but I don’t care much about that. WE ARE HEADED TO THE FINAL FOUR!!!

Player of the Game: Zach Edey | 40 pts, 16 reb, 1 ast, 1 stl, 1 blk

In a moment when Purdue needed it’s greatest player ever to step up, Edey likely exceeded even the steep expectations the entire college basketball world has for him. Setting a new career high against the #3 rated defensive team according to Kenpom in the Elite 8 to send Purdue to the Final Four is the stuff of legends. There have been times in Purdue’s history when fans could point to certain games. Big Dog’s game against Kansas. Hummel’s game at Mackey against Ohio State. Carsen Edwards’ highlight reel game versus Virginia.

This one? This one will go down as the greatest performance ever in the history of the program. With guys like Mount, Big Dog, Boogie, Biggie, Hummel, JBC, and so many others, that’s a tall wall to get over. Edey cleared them all to send Purdue to a Final Four.

Play of the Game:

With 2:45 seconds remaining in the second half and Purdue seemingly trying to just hold dearly onto their lead by dumping it down to Zach Edey, a perimeter player needed to step up and hit a shot. Lance Jones stepped into a perfectly placed Braden Smith pass and buried what may be the most important three pointer in program history.

Purdue had shot just 2-13 at that point in time from behind the arc and the Vols were really collapsing into Edey. They were daring anyone else to hit a shot from outside of 8 feet for the Boilers. How fitting it was that the man to do so was the transfer brought in to be fearless and not afraid of the moment do just that for Purdue this season.

Your @HammerAndRails 'Play of the Game' is this @LanceBuckets three the pushed @BoilerBall lead to six with just 2:41 left in the game. The Vols would never get closer than 5 points again.



Onions. https://t.co/YoMtHYM1kQ — Jed Wilkinson (@PurdueWilkie) April 1, 2024

Best Moment:

After the game, as tradition allows, each region winner is able to cut down the nets. When his opportunity arose, Zach Edey didn’t use a ladder but his gesture stood tall. He cut his piece, turned and walked back toward the crowd. He paused slightly and sliced his portion in half. He walked toward former Head Coach Gene Keady and handed him a piece of the net. Edey has gotten an unfair amount of hate this year for being great. It makes zero sense when you know THIS is the kind of young man that he is.

I don’t care who you are, that’s one of the all time great moments I’ll ever witness as a fan. So many people wanted this moment for so many reasons but seeing Gene Keady in that moment right there was special for all Purdue fans.

Zach Edey cuts down piece of net (with no ladder) and hands piece of to Gene Keady who never made it to a Final Four. #Purdue pic.twitter.com/5mWb4I7gJk — Matt Glenesk (@MattGlenesk) March 31, 2024