Senior Spotlight: Zach Edey

Zach Edey was a hard sell for me back in my younger, more star-obsessed days. A 3-star center out of Toronto with two years of experience under his belt didn’t move the needle. Not when Purdue seemed poised to cash in on either 5-star Hunter Dickinson or 4-star Ryan Kalkbrenner. Matt Painter went all-in on the top center talent in the 2020 class and ended up taking home a 7’4” consolation prize. Sure, you can’t teach 7’4”, 290, but can you teach 7’4” 290 how to play basketball?

This looked like a classic project to me. Zach Edey seemed like a taller version of Sandi Marcius.

I’m glad that I, along with pretty much everyone else in the nation other than Purdue’s coaches, Zach Edey, and Zach Edey’s friends and family, was wrong—terribly, catastrophically wrong about Zach. Folks, if you’ve been around Hammer and Rails long enough, you know how often I’m wrong, and this is the wrongest I’ve ever been about a player. I thought Purdue was getting the second coming of Sandi, but instead, the Boilermakers landed the second coming of Shaq.

Look, I grew up in the 90s, the era of Shaq dominance. I don’t toss his name around lightly, but for my money, over the last two seasons, Zach has been Shaq-level dominant in the paint. In the Diesel’s best season at LSU, he averaged 27 points and 15 rebounds on 63% shooting. Zach fell slightly under his production this season, putting up (to date) 24 points and 12 rebounds on 62% shooting. Granted, Zach isn’t the eraser that Shaq was on defense, averaging “only” 2 blocks to Shaq’s 5, but on offense, at least in the paint, Zach’s on par with who I consider the most physically dominant low post player in the history of basketball.

7’4”, 290ish isn’t supposed to move like Zach Edey moves.

That’s what I, and everyone else, missed when Coach Painter signed the big man. Matt Painter turned over the largest uncut basketball gem ever unearthed to Brandon Brantley, and the premier big man coach in the nation went to work. After two seasons of Coach Brantley’s careful honing, shaping, and polishing of the big man, Zach Edey was unleashed on college basketball, and Purdue will never be the same.

The first seemingly-untouchable All-Time record to fall was Purdue Legend Joe Barry Carroll’s career rebounding mark of 1,148. The big man out of Toronto has claimed 1197 rebounds over the last 4 seasons, and will spend however many games he has left putting that number further out of reach for future generations. The next All-Time record in his sights is Rick Mount’s scoring record. Zach currently sits at 2257 career points, 66 points back of Mount’s 2,232 points. It’s certainly not a formality, but at this point, I’d be shocked if that record doesn’t fall.

Zach Edey entered Purdue as a consolation prize in the eyes of many and will leave as the leading rebounder and, at minimum, the second leading scorer in Boilermaker history. His list of conference and national honors is so staggering that I have to bullet point them because they start running together in paragraph form.

Edey Honors

(Yes, I’m doing some forward projection on the 2024 awards)

National Player of the Year (2023, 2024)

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Award (2023, 2024)

Consensus First-Team All-American (2023, 2024)

Big Ten Player of the Year (2023, 2024)

First-team All-Big Ten (2023, 2024)

Big Ten All-Defensive Team (2023, 2024)

Big Ten Tournament MVP (2023, TBD)

This isn’t just a legendary Purdue resume; it’s an All-Time Great resume.

Over the last 4 seasons, we’ve witnessed one of the best careers in the long and illustrious history of not only the Big Ten, but college basketball. Despite all of the points, rebounds, and accolades, that’s not what I’ll miss most about Zach (although those are great!).

Zach Edey is a dominant basketball player, but he’s more than that. It’s easy to write Zach off as a 7’4” goon dominating the game because he’s “just bigger” than everyone else. That narrative is old, and frankly insulting to both Zach and everyone who understands the game of basketball. Yes, Zach is bigger than everyone else, but his strength of will and effort eclipse his gargantuan size.

That’s what separates Zach from the other giants of the game. It doesn’t matter how much you beat on him. It doesn’t matter how many times you rake across his arms. It doesn’t matter how many guys you throw at him.

He wants it more than you.

He’s going to find a way, and there isn’t anything you can do to stop him. I can only imagine what it feels like for another 7-footer to stare up at Zach for the first time. It’s probably the first time they’ve looked up to someone their entire life, and not only is this dude tall, but his legs are built like tree trunks, his hands look like catchers’ mitts, and he can run all game long without taking a break.

Zach isn’t so much a basketball player as an unstoppable force of nature bound in corporeal form.

Despite all of that, he’s never let it go to his head.

He brings the same mentality today that he brought as an unheralded freshman four seasons ago. He goes out and earns it on the court, and then he sticks around afterwards and signs autographs for the kids. You can tell his teammates and coaches genuinely like him, and you can tell he loves the game of basketball.

I hesitate to call any player “irreplaceable,” but the odds of Purdue landing on another player as uniquely physically talented and with the competitive fire of Zach Edey is infinitesimal. Matt Painter might find a player that dominates the game in a different way, but he’ll never have another 7’4”, 290-pound dancing bear with a soft touch, a smooth stroke from the line, and a burning desire to compete on every possession.

Zach Edey is a one-of-a-kind basketball player. A throwback to the post-giants of yore. He may not be everyone’s favorite player. In fact, I’d say outside of Purdue circles, Zach’s greatness is overlooked or explained away, and you know what, that’s fine.

Zach Edey might not be America’s star. He might not be hyped like Tre Young, Zion Williamson, Chet Holmgren, or Paolo Banchero, but he’s a better college player than any of the guys I just listed. Maybe he’ll be a great pro, maybe he won’t, but it doesn’t matter to me.

I love college basketball, and Zach is one of the best college basketball players to ever lace them up. Maybe he’s not the star sports media craves, but he’s Purdue’s star, and that almost makes it better.

Congrats on a legendary career, Zach. Like a great book, I’m desperately looking forward to seeing how this all plays out in the end, but at the same time, I’ll be sad when it’s over.