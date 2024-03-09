Senior Spotlight: Carson Barrett

We here at Hammer and Rails are all about celebrating guys who stuck around for the duration of their careers. Carson Barrett is another one of those guys, and another one of those guys who happens to be a Boiler legacy.

His father, Dave, was a guard at Purdue from 1988-1991 and was a teammate of head coach Matt Painter. The younger basketballing Barrett, a 6’5” guard out of Central Catholic in Lafayette, has played limited minutes in his time on campus, but Carson and his family always remained all-in for Purdue. His older siblings also graduated from the best school in Indiana. I have a feeling I know where the two younger siblings will be attending college (no pressure).

Carson could have played, and played big minutes at small school. I wouldn’t necessarily rule out a mid-major. His passing ability alone brings an elite skill to the table, and if you’ve got an elite skill, you can play. Throw in his size, shooting ability, and overall feel for the game, and I’m willing to put Purdue’s first walk-on off the bench against any other walk-on in the nation, at least in terms of sauce (as shown below) during garbage time. When Barrett hits the floor, he’s looking to put on a show.

Barrett averaged two minutes per game at Purdue, but his efficiency in cleanup duty is quite impressive. Last year, he played for just 11 minutes, but tallied six points, three rebounds, and two assists. Carson Barrett has appeared in nine games this year and his one shot attempt this year: a made three ball. He shot 100% in his senior year. Not many people can say that while playing for a college hoops powerhouse. Six rebounds. Two assists. Not bad for a role-player who is undoubtedly a great teammate. Painter knows how to recruit the kids dedicated to team ball.

I truly hope for some dominant conference tourney and Big Dance wins so some of these beloved Boiler brethren can get some more playing time. There are a lot of kids on this team who grew up die-hard fans and could have transferred with their talents. They wanted to be a part of the well-oiled Boiled machine.

For that, we salute them.

Barrett Highlights