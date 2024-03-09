Senior Spotlight: Lance Jones

Lance Jones was a rather unheralded recruit coming out of high school in Evanston, IL, the unranked guard would not even get a Northwestern Wildcat offer and would instead travel to Southern Illinois to join a Saluki program that has seen some moderate success over the last several decades. In those four years he spent at Southern Illinois, he enjoyed success being named to the Missouri Valley Conference All Defensive Team and the All MVC 3rd Team twice.

He announced his plans to transfer to use his additional year of eligibility thanks to the pandemic March 30th, 2023. At that point in time, Purdue Head Coach Matt Painter had been very clear about the program’s intention to find a transfer guard who could help the Boilers shore up the deficits that faced them following a disastrous finish to the season. Fans had become quite restless with the process and had seen perceived top transfers go to several other schools. This was the year after several transfers had appeared to nearly commit to Purdue, only to see them land somewhere else (and lead their team to a Final Four in the case of Nijel Pack).

Enter Lance Jones:

Not much was known about Jones from a casual fan perspective but Jones said all the right things and as more and more information came out, fans hoped he could slide into the program with his defensive skills and ability to hit shots. Those in the program saw and felt the impact he could make but it wouldn’t take long for the fans to see during the team’s trip to Europe and then in the early games of the season.

Jones would start off a little slow but as the season progressed and he figured out how Matt Painter and the team needed him to fit into the roster, his value exploded. Since the calendar flipped to 2024 and the B1G season really got underway, Jones has scored in double figures in thirteen of the seventeen games while averaging 13.6 points. He is also shooting 37.3% from behind the arc while helping Braden Smith with ball handling responsibilities.

Just felt like taking another look at Lance Jones dribbling out of trouble.

What he has become is, in essence, the perfect transfer for a team that was desperately needing another guard to hit shots, be a ball handler, and provide other intangibles. Those ‘other intangibles’ are what fans have really come to love about Jones in his only season at Purdue. He has taken to the Paint Crew by joining with them at halftime with the ‘Lance Dance’ during Sandstorm, however his attitude and personality with the team is what has likely helped the most.

Jones plays with a reckless abandon and without fear, even when his shot isn’t falling. That was something this team really lacked last season. Really what Jones brought into the program and brought out of the guys around him was, as Casey Bartley said, a ‘F*** you’ kind of attitude. You can see it in the way the entire team just appears to be more comfortable in their own skin and owning how good they really are.

Jones will play his final game for the Purdue Boilermakers against the Wisconsin Badgers on Sunday and we will have only been able to enjoy just sixteen games of his at Mackey Arena. In those sixteen games he has endeared himself to the Purdue fanbase in ways that many players don’t achieve in an entire career. He will, more than likely, hit big shots in the B1G Tourney and the NCAA Tourney. If those lead to more championships, he will find himself in rarified air for Purdue players, transfer or not: A Boilermaker Legend (and he should 100% find himself onto the pre-game hype video).

Let’s take a look at some of the big moments in Jones’ single season so far with the Boilers!

Lance Jones with a huge bucket!

No. 2 Purdue is closing in on a signature road win against No. 6 Wisconsin.

Lance Jones makes things happen in transition.

Needed to see that move by Lance Jones one more time

Lance Jones on winning a Big Ten title with the Boilermakers:

"This is what I came here for and this is only the first step."

We’ll get to enjoy one final ‘Lance Dance’ on Sunday. Take it in and enjoy the ride!