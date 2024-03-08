Senior Spotlight: Ethan Morton

Ethan Morton committed to the Boilermakers in May 2019.

Now, in March of 2024 he is preparing to play his final game in Mackey Arena in front of a home crowd. Morton committed to Purdue out of Butler, Pennsylvania where he was the 2020 Pennsylvania Gatorade Player of the Year. During high school he averaged 23.4 points, 13 rebounds, 8.3 assists per game.

Looking back at these numbers you might seem surprised given that Morton, over his Purdue career, has averaged 2.1 ppg and 1.7 rpg. However, to me, it’s easy to explain. You can understand everything you need to know about Ethan Morton by reading this quote from his commitment announcement about what he was looking for:

Playing with guys that play the right way, make others better and just care about winning, and putting the team before themselves, because you want to win championships.

Ethan Morton has never been concerned about his stats. He’s never been concerned about himself or being the biggest star. Instead, Ethan Morton is focused on doing whatever he can to win for his team. For Ethan Morton that means using his 6’7” frame and his long arms to become a defensive stopper that can come in and slow down the opponent’s offense. I know that offense is fun and scoring 20 points per game is what everyone wants to do, but the fact is to be a great team you need more than that. Someone has to do the little things and do the hard work on defense. Ethan Morton stepped up to do just that.

You can see his impact in numerous games, but remember back to Hawaii when Tennessee was doing their best to come back on the Boilermakers, Ethan Morton was able to step up and block a shot that kept Purdue up by four points and essentially end the game. Reviewing his stats on the year Morton has 39 assists compared with just 9 turnovers. Morton takes care of the basketball, defends, and rarely make mistakes that put his team in a bind. He’s what Matt Painter looks for off the bench.

On a more personal level, Morton is majoring in Finance with a 3.39 GPA.

As Morton steps onto the Mackey Arena court for the last time as a player I hope the fans truly realize the type of unselfish and consummate teammate that they are saying goodbye to. Purdue fans are some of the smartest in the country and I expect they will appreciate the defense and the ability of this young man out of Pennsylvania.