Hammer and Rails Fan Results - Purdue Men’s Basketball GOAT

The results are in folks. We’ve got fresh answers to the two burning questions from earlier in the week. Plus, a bonus question that was asked at the national level that is relevant to us Boilermakers.

We’ll start with the national question. Who do fans think will win the Big Ten Tournament coming up in Minneapolis?

60% think Purdue will emerge as the champion which makes a lot of sense given Purdue’s dominance of the conference this year. Purdue will also come in as the #1 seed giving them, in theory, the easiest path to the championship. Purdue of course won the tournament last year with a victory over Penn State in much more dramatic fashion that we all hoped.

With that in mind, does the Big Ten Tournament matter to you as a fan?

I’ll admit that it means something to me and I voted yes. I understand the impulse to say no especially when Purdue has already won the conference this year. Winning the tournament would showcase Purdue’s dominance but I understand the fear of what this does to the team heading into the NCAA Tournament from a load management perspective. I truly understand that, but you can’t let a losing mentality creep in (to paraphrase Steve Prefontaine via Without Limits).

Finally, we get to the big question. Who is the GOAT?

Despite Edey being likely to win back-to-back National Player of the Year awards, Purdue basketball fans still rank Edey as second to Purdue legend Glenn Robinson. I hope to ask this one again after the tournament because I think a lot of people are withholding judgment on Edey’s career until they see how far he can take this team in March. So look for that one after the season comes to an end.

So there we have it. What do you think? Agree? Disagree?

