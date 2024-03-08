Senior Spotlight: Chase Martin

When we think about sports, we can almost always think about father and sons. Ken Griffey Jr and Sr, Dale Earnhardt Jr and Sr, Dell, Steph, and Seth Curry, Archie, Peyton, Eli, and now Arch Manning. Even narrowing the scope, the Big Ten has several legacy guys: Fran, Luke, and Patrick McCaffery at Iowa, Tom and Steven Izzo at Michigan State, Fred and Sam Hoiberg at Nebraska. That’s just the tip of the iceberg but it’s not always the case when a father and son play at the same school. Marvin Harrison Sr attended Syracuse while his son attended Ohio State. Glenn Robinson was a star at Purdue while his first son went to Michigan. He will have two sons play at Purdue as well, Gelen playing football and Gicarri Harris playing basketball. All of this is to say that playing at the same school as your father is fairly rare in college basketball. And that is exactly what Chase Martin has done, following the footsteps of Cuonzo Martin.

Chase Martin was a 3-time letter basketball player while attending Tolton Catholic in Columbia, Missouri where he was All-Conference and All-District as a senior. Chase decided to walk on at Purdue and pursue a degree in Mechanical Engineering. As of this year, Chase is a Dean’s List Honoree and 2-time academic All-Big Ten (no wonder he was his high school valedictorian).

On the court, Chase has been part of one of the best classes in Purdue history. This senior class currently has 58 conference wins over 4 years and is one win shy of tying the best 4-year conference stretch in Big Ten history. Chase has played in 23 games in his Purdue career, contributing 6 points, 9 rebounds, 4 assists, and 3 steals. Although he doesn’t play in the games at the same rate as others, it is apparent that Chase makes himself a great teammate. Matt Painter has a knack for bringing in guys that do things the right way and Chase Martin is certainly one of those guys. His energy on the sidelines is going to be missed, but with a Purdue engineering degree under his belt, we hope he goes on to do more great things.