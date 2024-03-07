Senior Spotlight: Mason Gillis

It’s fitting that I have Mason Gillis for senior spotlight considering he’s been one of my favorite players to ever put on the Purdue uniform. Look up tough in webster’s dictionary and you will probably see Mason’s picture; Face-mask from a broken nose, black eye, or heading to practice right after a root canal nothing phases him. I don’t often get into fights but if I did, he’s the guy I’d want in my corner.

Last night Matt Painter said Mason Gillis would likely rather fight somebody than talk to them.



I asked Gillis if that’s true.



“Absolutely.” — Sam King (@samueltking) March 6, 2024

Gillis was a four-star recruit out of New Castle where he averaged 21.6 points and 12.2 rebounds as a junior. He missed his senior season due to a knee injury that carried into his freshman year at Purdue where he red-shirted to get college ball ready. He was a starter for majority of his freshman and sophomore years and split time off the bench and starting last season. He set the Mackey arena record last year for the second-most 3 pointers in a game when he went off for 29 points during the Penn State win.

Gillis comes off the bench this season behind TKR but is playing more minutes per game at the 4 and having one of his most impactful seasons yet. He’s only averaging 7 points per game but he’s shooting 51.2% from the field and has the second best three-point percentage on the team with 48.9%. The only person shooting better from three is *checks notes, Zach Edey? Since Zach has only shot two threes, I’ll exclude him from conversation. He doesn’t usually have the most shots up but the ones he does take are good and at critical moments.

Those are just the things you see on a stat sheet but any Purdue fan who watches the games knows the impact Gillis has to the team that isn’t on a box score. He is the ultimate glue guy. In fact, Jon Rothstein named him to his glue guy team for two years running. His heart, his hustle, him diving after loose balls, and his always bullying in the paint for an extra board is what makes him special. He does all the small things that help make a team win. He’s just that dude and there really is no other way to explain it. He’s the exact type of player you want to see on your team that has bought into his role and truly plays for the name on the front.

Mason is also pretty good in the classroom. He leaves Purdue with a degree in management in which he finished in 3 ½ years and is pursuing his MBA. Being a part of one of the best senior classes to come through Purdue and helping lead the Boilers to back-to-back Big Ten Championships and another one seed for the NCAA tournament, Gillis will be truly missed next year.