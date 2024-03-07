Women’s Basketball: Sophie Swanson Record Breaking Day Not Enough To Overcome Nebraska

After a strong start to the game the Boilers couldn’t hold on in the second half, falling to #5 Nebraska 64-56 in the second round of the Big Ten Tournament.

Final from Minneapolis.



Left it all on the court. pic.twitter.com/ZwVrJMEGma — Purdue Women's Basketball (@PurdueWBB) March 7, 2024

Despite the season-ending loss freshman Sophie Swanson cemented herself in the record books scoring a career-high 26 points. Swanson’s 9 three pointers were the most in a single game for a freshman and fourth overall in Purdue history. This also tied the record for most made threes by a freshman in tournament history.

Sniper @sophieswanson31



Purdue freshman single-game record.

Purdue Big Ten Tournament record.

T4 in Big Ten Tournament history. pic.twitter.com/JrmAPTyGMp — Purdue Women's Basketball (@PurdueWBB) March 7, 2024

Both teams started out cold but an 8-2 run at the end of the first quarter powered by Jeanae Terry gave Purdue a 12-7 lead. Purdue fell behind in the second before Swanson came off the bench and connected on 3 of 4 shots to tie it up 25 at the end of the first.

The two teams rallied back and forth to start the third and Ellis and Stevenson went on a 6-1 run to give Purdue the lead midway through the third quarter. Nebraska then went on a 10-0 run before Ellis got an and one and Swanson hit another three to pull back within three heading into the fourth quarter.

Purdue tried to keep it close, but Nebraska rattled off 16 unanswered points in the final ten minutes that would put the game away. Purdue finishes the season 13-18 and 5-13 in the conference. With NCAA tournament hopes out of reach, this most likely cements the end of 2023/2024 season.

It had rough patches and some growing pains, but the freshman really do show some promise for the future of the program. With Swanson’s record-breaking day, Rashunda Jones dropping 19 points yesterday and Mary Ashley Stevenson being named Big Ten Freshman of the year the future looks a lot brighter.