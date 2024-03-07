Purdue Basketball: Zach Edey Is A Stats Anomaly

Zach Edey was already the only player in conference history with 700 and 350 rebounds in a single season. He’s added to his total of B1G records.

Zach Edey is the only player in @B1GMBBall history with a season of at least 700 points and 350 rebounds.



He has two of them.



Stat via @collegebb_ref. — Chris Forman (@Chris_Forman12) March 7, 2024

The Big Maple, as pointed out by Purdue stats legend Chris Forman, is in rare (high-altitude) air en route to perhaps becoming the leading scorer in Purdue Basketball history.

He’s already got the rebound record. He needs under 100 points to become the program’s leading scorer. If anyone wants to make a case for anyone else as player of the year, I’m all ears and I have a very loud laugh.

The owner of that points record is of course the one and only Rick Mount, who also holds the school record for most points in a game at 61. The guard who played from 1966 to 1970 accomplished that 60+ point performance against Iowa in the 1969-1970 season.

The record for most points scored in a season belongs to Glenn Robinson in the 1993-1994 season at 1,030. Edey’s current season with 724 points places him ninth on the list and there is still a lot of basketball to be played.

Edey currently averages a very pedestrian and very bland 24 points and 12 rebounds (!!!) per game. He’s also seven blocks away from beating his personal single-season record from last season (72) while standing at fourth overall in career blocks at Purdue. Two more blocks after that will put him in the top ten in school history (in terms of one season, to be clear).

I think there’s enough tournament basketball remaining to where he can creep up into the top five. The top five single-season blocks record holders are all named AJ Hammons or Joe Barry Carroll, so that’s, uh, pretty solid company.

Just give Edey the Naismith again. End transmission.