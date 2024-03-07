Purdue Hockey Reaches Nationals - Needs Your Help!

The Purdue club hockey team has achieved a feat not accomplished in more than 60 years, they’ve qualified for the ACHA National Tournament that is set to begin today and run through the 17th. This is obviously a great honor and a testament to the hard work and talent of the team. Remember, since this is a club team they don’t get all of the advantages that the official Purdue athletes receive. There’s no training table, there’s no tutors, there’s no fancy equipment and clothing being given to them every few weeks. This is all for the love of the game.

The team has had a remarkably successful season currently ranking 11th in the nation. The problem is, the team is self-funded. This is where you come in. They’ve set up a crowdfunding campaign to help offset the cost of hotel stays, transportation, and the tournament fees. They are already close to reaching their goal, but a gift of any size would be appreciated.

If you want to learn more about the Purdue club hockey team check out this article to get to know the folks behind the team. An impressive stat from this article is that the team’s average GPA is 3.24. Love people who care about their education.

So go out, and donate to this team and help them work toward achieving even higher heights.