The Orchestrator Rises: Smith Conducts Purdue to Assist Record

Braden Smith, the often noted small statured guard from Westfield, Indiana, has risen to orchestrate one of the best seasons from a point guard in B1G history. Taking more of a scoring role has not diminished his propensity for finding teammates and putting them in the best position to score, much like a maestro helping his musicians to find the beat. With that, Smith has broken Bruce Parkinson’s nearly fifty year single season assist record and did so early on against the Illinois Fighting Illini.

2️⃣0️⃣8️⃣ - The new standard.



@3bradensmith sets the school record for most assists in a season. pic.twitter.com/jWF3TCMTr6 — Purdue Men's Basketball (@BoilerBall) March 6, 2024

Helping Purdue to a total of 20 assists on 29 made field goals, Smith had 6 assists of his own to bring his season total to 212. The previous record of 207, held by Bruce Parkinson since the 1974-1975 season, will be left behind as Smith has at least three games (and could be as much as 10 more). Smith is averaging 7.1 assists per game and ranks second in the B1G behind Minnesota’s Elijah Hawkins 7.4 (214) and sixth nationally.

Smith will have every opportunity to continue to climb the B1G’s single season assists board as he currently ranks 23rd. On his average with the minimum number of games left, Smith would finish the season with 233 but if Purdue were to make the National Championship he could finish with 283. That would place him second behind only Cassius Winston (291).