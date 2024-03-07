 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Edey/Smith 2024 T-Shirt Now Available

It is an election year.

By jumboheroes
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Everyone wants in on the duo of Zach Edey and Braden Smith. As Jon Rothstein might say, buy stock now. Sure, it’s near the end of the season, but that doesn’t mean the stock isn’t going to continue to rise. Well, our friends over at BreakingT have a shirt for you in this 2024 election year. Don’t like the candidates on your ballot? Vote for ours.

You can also feel free to send this shirt to the folks over at the Naismith Award, the Wooden Award, the Cousy Award. I think it might be an even better idea to send it along to the folks who vote for the All-American teams. There’s no reason that a guy like Braden Smith shouldn’t get some All-American love at this point. As Zach Edey said,

I just think those All-American voters could use a little bit of reminding come voting time. If you want one of your own, or to send one to the aforementioned voters, just follow the link and it can be yours.

In This Stream

Weekly Article Index: 3/4 - 3/11

View all 15 stories

More From Hammer and Rails

Loading comments...