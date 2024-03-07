Boiler Alert - An Outright Championship!

It always feels good to go out to an opponent’s arena and quiet the crowd at the end. Purdue was able to do just that this week when they traveled to Illinois. Braden Smith gave Illinois the night night sign and turned what they had hoped would be a joyous occasion into another loss at the hands of the Boilermakers.

Ryan was able to see this one in person and he talks about the media seats, the food, pizza, and of course, quieting the crowd. Must have been great to see that one in person. We talk all things Braden Smith, Fletcher Loyer, and everyone else who had a great game in this one.

Then, we look ahead to the final home game of the season against the Wisconsin Badgers on senior night for a senior class that will be unforgettable in the annals of Purdue history. They’ve been special and they’ve got one more game in Mackey to show it.