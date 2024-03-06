Women’s Basketball: Purdue Defeats Northwestern 78-72 In First Round Of Big Ten Tournament

Survive and advance. That is the motto right now as Purdue tries to make a run in a heavily stacked Big Ten Tournament. As the 12 seed, Purdue’s post-season started today as they took on 13 seed Northwestern for the first round. After a back and forth battle the Boilers were able to pull away in the fourth after an impressive 25-point, 10 rebound double-double showing by Abbey Ellis.

NEVER A DOUBT!



Moving On pic.twitter.com/JStTSwvI1F — Purdue Women's Basketball (@PurdueWBB) March 7, 2024

After a strong shooting performance in the first half hitting nearly 75% of their shots from the field the Boilers found themselves in a hole in the second half. The Wildcats held a 12-point lead midway through the third quarter as Purdue struggled to slow down Caileigh Walsh who finished the night with 26 points. Ellis hit a jump shot and Jones had back-to-back baskets to bring it to within four with three minutes to play in the third.

The two teams went back and forth and a made free throw by Jones had Purdue within three heading into the fourth quarter. Jones aka Spider who ended the night with 19 points tied it up with a layup and free throw to start the fourth. Purdue maintained control from there cruising to a 78-72 win over the Wildcats.

Purdue out-rebounded Northwestern led by floor general Jeanae Terry who pulled down 16 boards and almost had another triple-double with 8 points and 6 assists. Madison Layden chipped in 11 and Big Ten Freshman of the Year Mary Ashley Stevenson had a solid 9-point, 3 rebound performance.

Next up, Purdue takes on Nebraska for the second round of the tournament. The Boilers have a chance for revenge as the Cornhuskers beat Purdue in both matchups during the season. Tip-off is set for 3pm and will be aired on BTN.