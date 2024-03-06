Purdue Baseball: Notre Dame Recap & The Week Ahead

In a Tuesday afternoon matchup at Notre Dame, the Boilermakers baseball team lost big in their first trip to Notre Dame since 2007.

There’s no way to put sugar on top of this loss aside from saying that at one point, it looked like it was going to be a very fun baseball game. That was in the fifth inning.

The Fighting Irish started with a 3-0 lead until Canadian catcher Connor Caskenette singled to left field to send home Mike Bolton, Jr. and Ty Gill. The scoreboard had Purdue down just one run going into the sixth inning.

Notre Dame scored the next eight runs.

Before we look onto the weekend series against another lacrosse school like Albany, I do try to throw polite insults while pretending to be impartial and acknowledging when a kid does something noteworthy on a playing field. Notre Dame’s Estevan Moreno became the first player in school history to have three games featuring three home runs. He is only a sophomore.

Good for you, young man. I also have a great distaste for you being an amazing hitter.

Purdue currently sits at 8-4 with no conference games yet played.

Looking ahead to a home stint against the Albany Great Danes, first pitch will be at 4:00 p.m. Eastern on Friday, March 8 at Alexander Field. There will be a double header on Saturday at 1:00 and 4:30 followed by the series closer at 1:00. All games will be broadcast on BTN+.

Albany sits at 0-6 with one game postponed and to be rescheduled. To be fair, they began their season getting demolished by powerhouse and current #8 Tennessee, but they’ve been blanked multiple times. They scored zero runs once against Tennessee and once against George Washington.

If the Purdue pitching can keep its collective cool, I see a 3-1 or 4-0 series win this weekend.